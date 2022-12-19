The Spanish F4 champion, in the orbit of Alpine, has reached an agreement with the A14 Management of two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso, moving to F3 with the reigning champion team.

The 16-year-old Bulgarian has dominated Spanish F4 this season, taking 13 victories and the title.

He participated in the post-season tests in Jerez with ART, with which Victor Martins

