F2i Sgr, 500 million from the collection of the IDF1 Infrastructure Debt Fund

F2i Sgr announces that it has successfully reached the final close of the IDF1 Infrastructure Debt Fund with total collections exceeding 500 million euros. The result was achieved thanks to the subscription by a large audience of over 30 Italian and foreign investors, including pension funds, provident funds, bank-origin foundations, insurance companies, banking institutions and family offices.

THEDF1 is a fund dedicated to senior and junior financing, in Italy and Europe, to support companies operating in infrastructure sectors. The fund, which reached its first closing in the third quarter of 2022, has to date made 14 investments in strategic sectors (also in relation to sustainability issues) such as, for example, those relating to digital infrastructure, social and healthcare infrastructure and renewable energy.

The IDF1 team, led by Gianluca Gustani, has to date identified and selected operations diversified by geography (Italy and other European countries) and by sector, investing more than 90% of the portfolio’s assets. In light of the results achieved, the launch of a second infrastructure debt fund is currently under consideration.

IDF1 qualifies as a product pursuant to art. 8 of the EU SFDR Regulation because, with its investments, it promotes environmental and social characteristics in compliance with principles of good governance. For example, from an environmental perspective, IDF1 has financed companies active in renewable energy generation and the circular economy with the objectives of reducing polluting emissions and supporting the energy transition; from a social perspective, the resources made available by the fund have supported corporate plans aimed at spreading new digital technologies, as well as investments aimed at promoting greater usability of health services.

“Infrastructure debt funds have seen a great diffusion at international level in recent years. F2i was the first Italian asset management company to offer this product, facilitating access to an asset class with interesting stability and yield characteristics, to support the development and modernization of essential infrastructures”, commented Renato Ravanelli, CEO of F2i Sgr.