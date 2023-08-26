F2 / Zandvoort, Sprint race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Isaac Hadjar Hitech 2 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 3 Oliver Bearman PRESS 4 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort 5 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 6 Jack Doohan Virtuosos 7 Frederik Vesti PRESS 8 Clement Novalak trident 9 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports 10 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports 11 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension 12 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort 13 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension 14 Roman Stanek trident 15 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 16 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos 17 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz 18 Joshua Mason PHM by Charouz 19 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 20 Kush Maini* Campos 21 Ralph Boschung* Campos 22 Jak Crawford* Hitech

*Withdrawn

Fear at the start in the Campos house

Great confusion and fear at the start of the race Dutch Grand Prix sprintthird last round of the Formula 2 championship. In adverse weather conditions, as demonstrated by the strong rain crash on Zandvoort even before the start, the race immediately penalized the classification leader Theo Pourchaire already on the starting lap, with the Frenchman forced to give up pole position due to damage to the rear right. For this reason, therefore, the transalpine started from the pit lane, with Race Direction also having the right to do so about ten minutes late due to bad weather conditions. Once the race got underway with a rolling start, Hadjar fully defended the pole position ‘inherited’ by the ART Grand Prix driver from the attacks of Martins and Bearman, with the Safety Car however making his return to the track within moments after: it was in fact the contact between Crawford (pole man tomorrow) e Kush Mainiwith the Campos Indian subsequently hit by his teammate Ralph Boschung. The Swiss, after taking off, landed on top of the #24’s car, with the Halo once again proving to be decisive in avoiding serious risks of injury. For this incident, the Race Direction immediately opted for the Red flag.

RED FLAG (LAP 2/28) The race is red flagged after a huge collision between Crawford, and Campos teammates Boschung and Maini All three drivers are out of their cars and appear to be okay#DutchGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/ge6JYSFIEQ — Formula 2 (@Formula2) August 26, 2023

Unavoidable suspension

At the restart, however, the rain shows no sign of abating. On the contrary. Once the track resumed behind the Safety Car (and with the race reduced from the initial 28 laps to a maximum of 22 minutes plus one lap) a real flood which makes visibility almost zero for the pilots, not to mention impossible. For this reason, after only two laps completed, a second red flag is displayed. However, the weather conditions remain very critical, to such an extent that the Sprint comes permanently stopped. In this way, making in fact only one turn, Isaac Hadjar obtains in the most unpredictable way the first victory in Formula 2, with Martins and Bearman completing the podium. However, due to sporting regulations, no points are awardedwith the general classification which therefore remains unchanged in full favor of Pourchaire.

Hopes for the Feature

After the very brief interlude of the Sprint race, tomorrow’s Feature will propose the official starting grid of Friday’s qualifying, with Jak Crawford who will start in front of everyone for the first time in his career in Formula 2. The same category will kick off the day of Sunday, given the absence of Formula 3, scheduled at 10am and still live on Sky Sports F1.