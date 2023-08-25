F2 / Zandvoort, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Jack Crawford Hitech 1:21,210 2 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports +0.034 3 Frederik Vesti PRESS +0.112 4 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +0.127 5 Jack Doohan Virtuosos +0.148 6 Oliver Bearman PRESS +0.207 7 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +0.227 8 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.232 9 Isaac Hadjar Hitech +0.249 10 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +0.287 11 Kush Maini Campos +0.341 12 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension +0.388 13 Clement Novalak trident +0.389 14 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +0.497 15 Ralph Boschung Campos +0.493 16 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports +0.515 17 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension +0.735 18 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +0.751 19 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin +0.792 20 Roman Stanek trident +0.800 21 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +1.563 22 Joshua Mason PHM by Charouz +2.553

Chaos on the track and in the pit lane

Pretty intense qualifying session on the circuit of Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prixone of the few this season in which the cadet F1 series participates without the presence of Formula 3. On a rather short track that is hostile to overtaking, as well as tending to generate traffic conditions, the first thrills were experienced shortly after the start of the test valid for the pole position, with protagonists Victor Martins and Jack Doohan, both members of the Alpine Academy. The Australian tried several times to overtake the transalpine to sign his own timed lap, with the Frenchman however repeatedly closing the doors to Mick’s son in the business, five-time world champion. An episode that sent the 20-year-old into a rage, and which will be analyzed in the next few minutes by Race Direction. Commissioners who, among other things, will also have to evaluate what happened in the pit lane between Stanek and Crawfordwith the latter forced to pit with front wing damaged following a contact with the Czech Trident driver in the pit lane about 10 minutes from the finish.

Pole after three red flags

Shortly after the fact, however, qualifying was interrupted with the exposure of the Red flag for the spin of Jehan Daruvala, who hit the barriers at low speed with his rear. Because of this episode, the fight for the best time was therefore concentrated in the final stages of the session, and the record time recorded in the first sector by Juan Manuel Correa boded well for the American, who however ended up later in the gravel too ‘he by mistake. A fact that therefore prompted the Race Direction to decree a second break, with less than 4 minutes to go. In this way, pole should practically have been decided with a single lap, but even in this we have witnessed the third red flagthis time due to an error of Novalak which damaged the front wing after losing control on the curb. By doing so, the qualification was definitively stopped, all in favor of Jack Crawfordon his first pole in F2 with a time of 1:21:210 in front of Hauger and Vesti. The performance of the classification leader was more disappointing Theo Pourchaire, only 10thwho will still be able to take advantage of the inversion of the first ten classified in tomorrow’s starting grid to aim for victory in the Sprint. Race that will be broadcast live by Sky Sports F1 at 1:15 pm.