The 2022 Formula 2 season ends in the most spectacular and unexpected way, with an appointment for the next championship with many important results. Among these, the Ayumu Iwasa victory on the circuit of Abu Dhabi, with the Japanese able to maintain the leadership of the race from the green light to the checkered flag. Nothing to do for the new champion Felipe Drugovichwho after a good start tried to take advantage of the pit stop strategy to try to overtake Iwasa in the final stages of the race with a duel to the limit, failing to end his experience in F2 with a victory.
However, the 2nd place of the Brazilian, who in 2023 will play the role of third driver in Aston Martin, has however allowed the team MP Motorsports to be able to win the team title. Thanks to this podium placement, Drugovich in fact allowed the Dutch team to be able to win the first laurel in its history, distancing Carlin by 8 points in the standings. Speaking of the British team, the other big news came directly from Logan Sargeant. The American, after having covered most of the race in seventh position, then overtook Roy Nissany and Theo Pourchaire in the final laps, also taking advantage of a sensational mistake by the men of the Virtuosi team, who sent Jack Doohan with a tire badly fixed and lost in the first corners, with a lot of danger for the oncoming drivers. With the 5th place finish, therefore, Sargeant earned the necessary points not only to win the title Rookie of the year 2022but also and above all for secure the Superlicense valid for Formula 1. In this way, the American is officially the new Williams driver for 2023, and thus completes the complete line-up of the Circus for next season. Finally, Liam Lawson completes the podium, 3rd at the finish line.
F2 / Feature Race, Yas Marina – order of finish
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS extension
|57:02.908
|2
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsports
|+0.830
|3
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|+1.348
|4
|Dennis Hauger
|Press
|+13.440
|5
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|+14.064
|6
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort
|+15.179
|7
|Richard Verschoor
|trident
|+18.162
|8
|Yuri Vips
|Hitech
|+20.279
|9
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech
|+20.684
|10
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS extension
|+22.181
|11
|Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|+22.732
|12
|Clement Novalak
|MP Motorsports
|+23.489
|13
|Jehan Daruvala
|Press
|+24.298
|14
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz
|+27.616
|15
|Marino Sato
|Virtuosos
|+28.246
|16
|Zane Maloney
|trident
|+31.754
|17
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Van Amersfoort
|+32.446
|18
|Tatiana Calderón
|Charouz
|+45.116
|19
|Olli Caldwell
|Campos
|Retired
|20
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|Retired
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuosos
|Retired
|22
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|Retired
