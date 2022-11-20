The 2022 Formula 2 season ends in the most spectacular and unexpected way, with an appointment for the next championship with many important results. Among these, the Ayumu Iwasa victory on the circuit of Abu Dhabi, with the Japanese able to maintain the leadership of the race from the green light to the checkered flag. Nothing to do for the new champion Felipe Drugovichwho after a good start tried to take advantage of the pit stop strategy to try to overtake Iwasa in the final stages of the race with a duel to the limit, failing to end his experience in F2 with a victory.

However, the 2nd place of the Brazilian, who in 2023 will play the role of third driver in Aston Martin, has however allowed the team MP Motorsports to be able to win the team title. Thanks to this podium placement, Drugovich in fact allowed the Dutch team to be able to win the first laurel in its history, distancing Carlin by 8 points in the standings. Speaking of the British team, the other big news came directly from Logan Sargeant. The American, after having covered most of the race in seventh position, then overtook Roy Nissany and Theo Pourchaire in the final laps, also taking advantage of a sensational mistake by the men of the Virtuosi team, who sent Jack Doohan with a tire badly fixed and lost in the first corners, with a lot of danger for the oncoming drivers. With the 5th place finish, therefore, Sargeant earned the necessary points not only to win the title Rookie of the year 2022but also and above all for secure the Superlicense valid for Formula 1. In this way, the American is officially the new Williams driver for 2023, and thus completes the complete line-up of the Circus for next season. Finally, Liam Lawson completes the podium, 3rd at the finish line.

F2 / Feature Race, Yas Marina – order of finish



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension 57:02.908 2 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsports +0.830 3 Liam Lawson Carlin +1.348 4 Dennis Hauger Press +13.440 5 Logan Sargeant Carlin +14.064 6 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort +15.179 7 Richard Verschoor trident +18.162 8 Yuri Vips Hitech +20.279 9 Marcus Armstrong Hitech +20.684 10 Roy Nissany DAMS extension +22.181 11 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix +22.732 12 Clement Novalak MP Motorsports +23.489 13 Jehan Daruvala Press +24.298 14 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz +27.616 15 Marino Sato Virtuosos +28.246 16 Zane Maloney trident +31.754 17 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +32.446 18 Tatiana Calderón Charouz +45.116 19 Olli Caldwell Campos Retired 20 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix Retired 21 Jack Doohan Virtuosos Retired 22 Ralph Boschung Campos Retired