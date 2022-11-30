It will be Doohan’s second season with the team, after finishing his debut season in sixth place in the championship, also taking three wins and six podium finishes.

The Academy Alpine Australian, who is also the son of five-time 500cc champion Mick, finished third in the rookie standings, behind Logan Sargeant, who will make his Formula 1 debut with Williams in 2023, and by Ayumu Iwasa.

This season, Doohan was also able to make his debut in the Formula 1 race weekends, competing in FP1 at the wheel of the Alpine in the Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

“I am thrilled to continue with Virtuosi Racing for my second year in Formula 2,” said Doohan. “After a very successful first season, I couldn’t be happier to go into 2023 with the same great team around me. I can’t wait to redeem this season.”

The Belgian driver Cordeel, who comes from Van Amersfoort Racing, will instead replace Marino Sato in the team. He too made his F2 debut in 2022 and finished the season in 17th place with 26 points.

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi Racing, Amaury Cordeel, Van Amersfoort Racing Photo by: Motorsport Images

Cordeel said: “I am very happy to say that next year I will be driving for Virtuosi in F2. It is clear that Virtuosi are among the top teams, which will only enhance my personal growth. I have already noticed, during the three days of testing in Abu Dhabi, which support me very well”.

“The second half of the 2022 season has been very promising ahead of next year and I am sure that together with Virtuosi I will be able to achieve my future dreams. I am really thankful for this opportunity.”

In 2022 Virtuosi finished seventh in the team classification, after finishing second in 2021, under their previous guise of UNI-Virtuosi.

“We are delighted to continue with Jack for 2023. He has had a brilliant rookie season with us and has shown clear potential to do more,” said team principal Andy Roche. Together, we will work hard to make sure he achieves this goal.”

He added: “Amaury’s results have improved over the course of his rookie year and we will look to work with him to further improve them in 2023. Amaury settled well in our car during post-season testing in Abu Dhabi and we look forward to seeing time to get to work in 2023”.

News of Cordeel’s transfer came after Belgian media reported that he received a six-month license suspension for speeding.

National newspaper HLN said Cordeel was fined €3,600 on Tuesday and banned from driving for six months, having been caught speeding at 179km/h in December 2020.