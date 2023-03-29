After completing the 2021 Formula 3 championship and making his Formula 2 debut in 2022 with ART Grand Prix, Frederik Vesti returned to Prema ahead of his second season in the cadet category.

The two years spent with the French team didn’t prove to be memorable, with only two victories recorded on the scoresheet, one per season: results that didn’t convince, prompting the Dane and the team to part ways.

The Mercedes junior driver retraced his steps, returning to Prema, the same team that had followed him in his development path, helping him to win the European Regional Formula 3 title in 2019, where he also imposed a decent margin on his own rivals. It was precisely the Italian team that brought him around the “Circus” making him land in Formula 3 in 2020, with rivals of the caliber of Oscar Piastri, Logan Sargeant and Theo Pourchaire.

Vesti therefore made a sort of return to his origins, even if the first weekend of the new year didn’t prove to be particularly exciting, thanks to a contact that quickly put him out of contention. However, the young Dane had a good weekend in Saudi Arabia, in which he too managed to take his first Feature Race win after his success in the 2022 Baku Sprint.

A wait-and-see race, in which he was able to make the most of his opponents’ mistakes, starting with Victor Martins’ spin, which virtually gave him first place and the victory of the race.

Vesti believes that returning to the team with which he won the 2019 European Formula Regional Championship could be an extra stimulus, which has restored his confidence given the very close ties not only to the team, but also to some engineers who are still present in the team.

Frederik Vesti, Prema Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It is true that the return to Prema took place with the main objective of having the good team around me that I had in F3. My engineer Pedro is still my engineer in Formula 2, which is fantastic”.

“I have a very close bond with Prema and they certainly manage to get the best out of me. With the car, some tracks are faster and some slower, there isn’t a huge difference, but the team certainly gives me the confidence needed to achieve victories like today’s. I am very proud and happy to be with Prema.”

Prema’s goal is to bounce back after a 2022 season in which it scored just three wins and finished fourth in the standings with 241 points, over 60 points behind MP Motorsport, the team that won the championship. This year Prema presented a renewed line-up, with Vesti joined by the young Ollie Bearman, a driver who is part of the Ferrari development programme.

Race winner Frederik Vesti, PREMA Racing Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Speaking after the race in Saudi Arabia on the Danish driver’s performance, team principal Rene Rosin said: “I’m impressed. That’s what we expect from Fred. He’s a hard worker. I’d say the penalty in Bahrain was perhaps a bit excessive, but I don’t want to talk about it further”.

“However, he put the problem behind him and started working as he is capable of doing. To have two very good results in the last two races is impressive and very, very important.

“It’s a great result for the team, because it shows that we’re there, we can do a great job and we’re back in the positions everyone expects from Prema. We just have to keep working and pushing in this direction and I’m sure the results will continue to arrive”.