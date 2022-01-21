The news had been in the air for some time now, but today it is finally official. Frederik Vesti will make his Formula 2 debut this year while remaining tied to the colors of the ART Grand Prix.

The Danish driver, who joined the Mercedes nursery last year, had already had the opportunity to make contact with the new reality during the end-of-season tests staged on the Abu Dhabi track last December, and this year he will be awaited by the tough task of holding the internal duel with Théo Pourchaire.

The Frenchman of the Sauber Academy, in fact, undoubtedly impressed positively in his debut season in F2 and is one of the favorites to win the title.

Vesti, on the other hand, will have to redeem a 2021 decidedly below expectations. After the move from PREMA to the ART Grand Prix, the Dane was expected to fight for the Formula 3 championship, but Frederik only took one victory and then closed the season in fourth place in the standings with a haul of 138 points.

“Signing my contract to race in Formula 2 with the ART Grand Prix is ​​something exceptional,” said Vesti.

“We have worked hard over the past season in Formula 3 and continuing this path together in Formula 2 will be important. Now it is crucial to understand all the small details of this category to get the most out of 2022 ”.

“The Abu Dhabi tests went very well and I learned a lot. I can’t wait to get back in the car and I want to thank the ART Grand Prix for this opportunity and for believing in me ”.

Sébastien Philippe, team principal of the transalpine team, expressed great satisfaction with the agreement reached with the driver coming from F3.

“The first year of collaboration was positive for both sides. We obtained many podiums and a victory that allowed Frederik to finish fourth in the standings with a total of 17 top 10 finishes out of 20 races ”.

“Only for small details he was unable to fight for the title, but we know he has all the means to do it”:

“After two years of Formula 3 it is a logical path to continue our collaboration in Formula 2. The end-of-season tests have reflected our expectations and for 2022 the desire is to constantly fight for the top positions”.