There is only one appointment left at the end of the championship Formula 2which will end in November on the Yas Marina circuit, ad Abu Dhabi. A race weekend in which the 22-year-old will not participate Calan Williamsofficially not confirmed by the Trident. Promoted by the Italian team this season after two years in Formula 3 with Jenzer Motorsport, Williams was unable to finish the races in points, except for an excellent performance in Race-1 a Jeddahin Saudi Arabia.

On that occasion, he even touched the podium, crossing the finish line at 4th place. However, the overall performance in the rest of the championship did not convince Trident, who decided to part with her driver one round from the conclusion of the championship: “Over the course of the season, I know I have demonstrated my skills at the F2 level – said Williams – Gedda was a great result, and I was very happy with the races I played in my rookie season, often finishing just off the points or suffering some bad luck when I was in the points. However, these things can happen in racing and, as the championship progresses, the circumstances were not favorable. I am now at a point where it is important that I consider what is the best path to follow in the interest of my motorsport career ”.

Waiting for the Yas Marina weekend, scheduled from 18 to November, the Trident has not yet communicated the replacement of the Australian, so greeted by the team manager Giacomo Ricci: “It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with Calan – he has declared – after 13 races a fruitful working relationship with the Australian rookie ends, which has given Trident Motorsport the opportunity to appreciate a man, a professional and a driver of indisputable value. Trident wishes Calan Williams and his management the best of luck for the next professional challenges ”.