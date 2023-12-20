The return to the shadow of the Cathedral

2024 will coincide with the fourth consecutive year of Richard Verschoor in Formula 2, once again consisting of a first for the career of the 23-year-old Dutchman. For the first time in his experience in the cadet category of Formula 1, Verschoor has announced a real return in a team that had already fielded him on the track in 2022: it's the Milanese one Tridentwho will focus on him next season while waiting for the appointment of his future teammate, who is still unknown.

The results in F2

Arrived in Formula 2 in 2021 at the wheel of the team MP Motorsportthe Dutchman took his first victory at Silverstone, and then concluded the season with the Czech team Charouz Racing. 2022 was the year of the aforementioned move to Trident, with which he won on his debut in the Bahrain Sprint getting others three second places with the continuation of the championship. After the experience with the Italian company ended, Verschoor moved to Van Amersfoort, with which he achieved his third and final success in Austria at the wheel of the compatriot team.

'Tricolour' enthusiasm

Champion in Spanish Formula 4 and winner of the 2019 Macau Grand Prix, the young driver commented on his return to Milan as follows: “I am thrilled to announce that I will be racing in Formula 2 for Trident Motorsport next year – he has declared – after the success of our collaboration in 2022, I'm excited to return with the Italian family and eager to work tirelessly on the development of the new car together. I am grateful for this opportunity and ready to face the challenges that lie ahead!”

Still together

Enthusiasm also on the part of Giacomo RicciTrident Team Manager, ready to welcome back his 'ex' driver: “We are delighted to welcome Verschoor back to our lineup – he added – at the end of the 2022 season he left great memories and we are really proud and motivated to have him back with us. I'm sure we have all the necessary ingredients to have a competitive season. Verschoor is a fast and experienced driver and is known for not wasting opportunities. We will do our best to support him and achieve ambitious goals together.”