The Trident line-up changes ahead of the final race of the Formula 2 season to be staged in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside the highly confirmed Richard Verschoorr, the team headed by Giacomo Ricci will field a driver already known to the team but making his absolute debut in F2: Zane Maloney.

The boy from Barbados, born in 2003, performed well in his first season in Formula 3, obtaining 3 consecutive wins in the Feature Race of Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort and Monza as well as four podiums and two pole positions.

Maloney made some mistakes in the first half of the championship, forgivable given the inexperience in the category, and then changed gear in the second part until he touched the feat of winning the title on his debut and closing behind the champion Victor Martins by only 5 points .

Maloney will occupy the seat vacated by Calan Williams. The Australian driver in recent weeks had announced his early farewell to the Trident team.

Zane Maloney, Trident Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The results for Williams did not match expectations, especially when compared to those obtained by his teammate Verschoor. The Dutchman, in fact, currently occupies the thirteenth position in the standings with a haul of 89 points, while Williams has scored only 5 points.

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci welcomed Maloney to the category: “We are proud to participate with Zane Maloney in the last event of the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship”.

“Zane finished the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship with 3 consecutive wins in the feature race and proved he was second to none in terms of competitiveness until he was one step away from winning the championship.”

“We are therefore delighted to have Zane on board once again this year and we hope to provide him with maximum support also on the demanding Yas Marina track”