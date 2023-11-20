The last act

Everything is now ready for the last Formula 1 round of the season, scheduled for this weekend on the circuit Abu Dhabi. In the top series the games have already been closed for a while for the fight for the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles, contrary to what will happen in Formula 2: for the first time since the Italian Grand Prix, held in September, the Circus cadet category will finally return to the track in the United Arab Emirates, where the new champion at the last test of the seasonon that same track where the post-championship tests will then be held at the end of November.

The ranking

The situation is in favor of Theo PourchaireFrenchman of the ART Grand Prix, member of the Sauber Academy and leader of the general classification with 191 points. The transalpine leads the group 25 points ahead of Frederik Vesti, Danish player from Prema who will therefore give his all to close this gap, while at the same time hoping for a negative performance from his rival. Faint hopes, however, for the Japanese Ayumu IwasaDAMS driver (also part of an Academy of absolute prestige such as that of Red Bull) late 39 points by the leader. In order to reopen the world discussion, the Japanese will have to finish all the sessions on top and take advantage of a collapse of his direct opponents.

It all comes down to this ✨ Formula 2 will find its next champion at Yas Marina! 🏆👀#AbuDhabiGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/4onXWpQXhM — Formula 2 (@Formula2) November 20, 2023

The rookie

The great attention will therefore be entirely on the fight between these three drivers, even if there will be a new face on the starting grid: the Trident has in fact formalized the hiring of Paul Aron, who will start at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the starting driver. The Estonian, trained in the Mercedes Junior Team, will take the place of Clement Novalak, thus making his debut in F2 after the season which ended in third place in Formula 3.