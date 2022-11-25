The three days of post-season tests staged on the Abu Dhabi track saw Victor Martins get the absolute best time at the wheel of a single-seater from the ART Grand Prix team, the stable with which he became F3 champion in 2022.

The Frenchman recorded a time of 1’35”908 ahead of Jack Doohan, who finished sixth in F2 this season, and the vice champion Theo Pourchaire.

Day 1

The first day of testing saw Richard Verschoor get the best time prevailing over the new PREMA duo composed of Frederik Vesti and Ollie Bearman with a time of 1’36”395.

In the morning it was Dennis Hauger, who moved to MP Motorsport for the 2023 season, who obtained the reference time with a time of 1’36”821, finishing ahead of Jack Doohan and Verschoor with the latter at the wheel of a Van car Amersfoort Racing.

Richard Verschoor, Van Amersfoort Racing Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The first half of the day saw three red flags in the first 90 minutes, with Enzo Fittipaldi (Carlin) and Campos’ Kush Maini pitting on track., while Brad Benavides, called up for this session by the Charouz team, went blocking .

With the lowering of temperatures in the afternoon, Verschoor obtained the best reference of the day while Hauger finished in fourth place.

Also in the afternoon the session was interrupted on several occasions with red flags. In the first case it was Roman Stanek – Trident – ​​who stopped on track, while in the second the culprit was Jak Crawford who crashed into the barriers in turn 2 with his Hitech GP.

Day 2

Doohan was the fastest on the second day of practice with a time of 1’35”990 obtained in the morning session.

His lap was quicker than the one that earned Ayumu Iwasa pole position on the final race weekend of the season.

Jehan Daruvala ended the day with the second fastest time at the wheel of the second car of the MP Motorsport team, while Iwasa finished third.

Enzo Fittipaldi was the first to break the barrier of 1’36” and ahead of Zane Maloney driving a Carlin team car. Daruvala then shot to the top of the timesheets before Doohan set the fastest lap.

The afternoon session focused on race simulations with Vesti setting the best time of 1’36”462 ahead of Iwasa and Bearman.

Day 3

Martins won the final day of testing by setting the reference time of the three days in 1’35”908 during the morning session.

The 2022 Formula 3 champion, testing with the ART Grand Prix colors, preceded Doohan and Pourchaire.

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The only interruption of the morning was caused by Bearman, who hit the barriers in turn 3.

In the afternoon Maini preceded Rafael Villagomez (VAR) and Clement Novalak (Trident), with a time of 1’36”875.