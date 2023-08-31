In the setting of the Monza racetrack, where the penultimate round of the 2023 season will take place, Formula 2 is already looking to the future and to next year, when a new generation car should make its debut, which will accompany the drivers on their way to the Formula 1.

The design philosophy of the new single-seater is to give young drivers better preparation, making it as similar as possible to the current characteristics of the top category cars. For example, the nose, front area, underbody and rear wing have been completely revised to reduce aerodynamic turbulence and offer a better chance of seeing action on the track and close-quarters duels. The lines of the rear wing recall those already seen in the Japanese Superformula series where the new generation recently made its debut, while the union between the endplates and the mainplane recalls what has already been seen in Formula 1 from 2022 onwards.

The new car, which clearly complies with the latest safety standards imposed by the Federation, is powered by a 3.4-litre Mecachrome V6 turbo engine with an output of around 620 horsepower, the same one already used in the past. In fact, to keep costs down, Formula 2 decided to keep the same engine and the same gearbox, as well as other elements of secondary importance.

Unlike Formula 1, therefore, there will not be a hybrid component, but the unit has been modified in some aspects to adapt to the fully synthetic fuels developed by Aramco which will make their debut in 2025. For 2024, however, the The car will continue to run on the Saudi company’s 55% bio-based sustainable fuel introduced this year.

The systems of the car will still include the control system such as the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) and the Drag Reduction System (DRS). The chassis will once again be supplied by Dallara, while the electronics have been improved with the new Marelli Vehicle Control System. The car successfully completed its shakedown in July at Varano, with former F2 driver Tatiana Calderon at the wheel. Following today’s unveiling, the development program will continue with a series of tests over the rest of the year which several riders will take up, including 2022 category champion Felipe Drugovich.

The aim is to complete enough mileage to guarantee the reliability of the cars before they are delivered to the teams, mindful above all of the many problems encountered in the early years of the current cycle. Indeed, one car will be delivered to the teams by the end of December 2023, while the second will be delivered in mid-January 2024. Before the pre-season tests, all the teams will have the opportunity to make the car debut on the track during a shakedown, so to have the first contract with the layout before practice.

Director General of the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship, Bruno Michel, said: “I am very proud to present our new F2 car, which will be racing for the next three years. Together with the FIA, we have designed a powerful, demanding and safe car. which will prepare young drivers for F1 and which will continue to provide great racing and plenty of overtaking opportunities, which fans have come to expect from F2.”

“It has also been designed to suit all types of drivers, taking into account the FIA’s considerations on cornering effort. This is obviously key to making our sport more inclusive, improving the handling and comfort of the car. One of the Our main focus remains cost control.We have therefore kept the same engine and gearbox, and there are many parts carried over from the previous car.Finally, we have ensured that the teams can run this new car with 12 people operating, as expected by the Sporting Regulations”.

The car will not be equipped with power steering, although the possibility of taking the plunge in this direction was initially considered. The motivation concerns above all the costs, for which instead the weight and the existing geometries have been modified, with guidelines that in the future should be applied to all categories from F4 upwards. In fact, a new steering wheel made by the XAP company will be introduced on the new car, currently already in use in Formula 3 and, from next year, also in Formula E, albeit with some slight modifications.

FIA Vice-President for Sport, Robert Reid, said: “The FIA, Formula 2 and their partners have done a tremendous job to put together a truly impressive package, focused on hard-fought racing, the latest safety technology, greater environmental sustainability and improved accessibility for drivers than in the past.This significant step will bring Formula 2 closer to the pinnacle of motor sport, ensuring the next generation of drivers are best prepared for the future and providing a fantastic show for fans of all the world”.