Waiting to get back to being serious in the round of Imola next week, Formula 2 took to the track in Barcelona for the only in-season test session of this championship. After four appointments in distant locations, including the stage in Australia in Melbourne, the preparatory category has in fact returned to familiar territory, the Montmelò circuit.

Three days of testing that allowed rookies to get more familiar with the cars and those fighting for the title to try out new set-up modifications to confirm themselves even faster. An appointment for preparation, exercises and analysis in view of the next appointment on the calendar in Italy. The tests took place from Wednesday 10 to Friday 12 May with three sets of soft tires and five of hard available for the entire duration of the tests.

It was also an opportunity for the drivers to familiarize themselves with the new layout of the circuit which from this year will skip the final chicane, as happened in the past. In fact, sector 3 now ends with the two fast right-handers and this layout will also be repeated at the Spanish Grand Prix weekend in June for what will be the seventh round of the season after Imola and Monte Carlo.

Jack Doohan, the fastest on the first and second day together with Maini.

The absolute fastest time was recorded by the current championship leader and one of the most experienced drivers in the series, Theo Pourchaire, who on the morning of the last day stopped the clock on a time of 1:23.943 on a new set of tires at red band. The time came after a spin committed by the French driver himself, who a few minutes after the start of the session had spun in an attempt to warm up the tires after leaving the pit lane, thus leading to the first red flag.

When the green flag was shown, both he and ART team-mate Victor Martins took to the track with a set of used tyres, starting to set early times always under 1.25. However, the session was then interrupted again due to a run off the track by Ralph Boschung, one of the protagonists of the very first races of this season. At the end of the interruption, both Pourchaire and Martins then returned to the track on new tyres, at which point the championship leader set the fastest time of the entire three days of testing with a time of 1:23.943, furthermore detaching Martins about six tenths.

Particularly large gaps, also due to the fact that many drivers did indeed carry out qualifying simulation tests, but on sets of tires used in the previous days. It is worth pointing out, for example, that both Miani and Doohan, the two drivers who had finished in the lead on Wednesday and Thursday, had in fact set better times than those obtained on Friday morning, going below the minute and twenty-five barrier seconds, which he failed on the last day. A similar speech also for other riders, such as the winner of the Baku stage, Oliver Bearman, capable of stopping the clock on a time of 1:24.624 in the afternoon of the first day, while on the other days he devoted himself more to long-distance trials.

In the rest of the morning several drivers also devoted themselves to race simulations to anticipate the arrival of the rain, expected for the afternoon session on Friday. Jack Doohan finished the most laps with 69 total laps, in what was a busy morning for Invicta Virtuosi Racing. Rain between the morning and afternoon sessions meant there was no rush to get back on track after the break.

A red flag was displayed just before the hour struck, after Iwasa stopped on track in his DAMS. In the final hour and a quarter of track action before the return of the rain, the drivers concentrated mainly on laps with a good amount of fuel. In the last 45 minutes the rain started to fall again, forcing everyone to pit. With the track no longer at its best, several drivers completed more laps in the final stages on wet tyres, in order to gain confidence with that type of tyre.