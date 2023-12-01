F2 | Test: Hadjar the fastest, focus on long runs for Antonelli

After Formula 1, the 2023 Formula 2 season has also reached its final act with the conclusion of the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi. For drivers who have already taken part in the season, it was an opportunity to try something different in terms of set-up, as there is generally little time available to experiment during the race weekend.

However, this test also allowed new faces to begin to get in touch with Formula 2 single-seaters, although the new generation car will make its debut next year. For rookies, however, it is an opportunity to better understand the tyres, the management of engine power and braking, aspects that Antonelli himself defined as the most impressive in the transition from FRECA.

During the last day, the Italian dedicated himself above all to long run simulations, an aspect on which it is important to accumulate kilometers to understand the behavior of tires over long distances and their characteristics from a degradation point of view. Furthermore, the Prema driver had not yet tackled a category with dual compounds, so the transition from one compound to another in the race represents one of those aspects to continue working on even during the winter.

Photo by: Prema Powerteam Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Only in the morning session did Antonelli make an attempt at a time attack, interspersed with some setup research work. The Prema representative completed two different runs in which he attempted three fast laps interspersed with as many laps to give the tires a chance to cool down. A job that led him to finish eighth fastest, around 4 tenths from the top, achieved in the morning by Isack Hadjar. From that moment on, Antonelli concentrated exclusively on long runs, so much so that in the afternoon he completed two simulations of eighteen laps each.

In the morning session, the best time was recorded by the Frenchman from Campos, who stopped the clock at 1:35.958, which however does not represent the best time of the three days of testing, given that yesterday Zane Maloney was on the 1:35.783. The action on the track was disturbed by several red flags: the first after about an hour due to Maloney stopping his Carlin on the track. A second interruption came following the stops of Oliver Bearman with Prema and Paul Aron, whose cars were then recovered about an hour and a half before the checkered flag.

For the rest of the session there were very few improvements, given that for many the focus was on the long runs, although a red flag about twenty minutes from the end complicated the teams’ work. Also noteworthy is the intense work for Ritomo Miyata, Super Formula champion, making his debut in a European category after having spent essentially his entire career in the Japanese series.