F2 / Test Abu Dhabi, Day-3: 2023 ends with the signing of Hadjar | FormulaPassion

We are looking at 2024

The three days of post-season testing at Yas Marina ended today, with Formula 2 thus closing an era: after six seasons characterized by battles on the track between Dallara F2 2018the cadet category of F1 officially starts 2024 to open a new chapter with cars which, among the various technical-aerodynamic innovations, will allow drivers to get further closer to the reality of Circus behind the wheel of single-seaters that will exploit the ground effect philosophy.

Morning

While waiting for the debut, teams and drivers can now enjoy the winter break after the third and final day of post-championship testing which, like the previous two, has never seen the same driver in the lead for more than one session. In the first part of the day he stood out particularly Isack Hadjar, already author of the best time with his Campos in the opening stages. After the first red flag for Maloney’s retirement (the fastest yesterday and of all the test sessions), several riders managed to lower their times, including Hadjar himself, who was good at stopping the clock on the1:35.958 and to establish the best performance of the day. No one else managed to attack the performance of the French-Algerian #24, thanks to four other interruptions.

Afternoon

Oliver Bearman, who had caused a red flag in the morning, then generated another short stop at the start of the last session of 2023, without however hindering the regular continuation of activity on the track. Numerous changes at the top of the time rankings, at least until the second half of the afternoon in the Emirates, with the best performance by the Norwegian Dennis Hauger. Having initially taken the lead of the group after beating Maloney, the MP Motorsport team driver further lowered his time towards the end, finishing in 1:35.996.

Antonelli’s first experience

In this way, with the conclusion of the tests, Andrea Kimi Antonelli completes his first career kilometers aboard a Formula 2. The 17-year-old from PREMA, who had surprised with 2nd place on the first day, took advantage of the last test available to gain greater confidence with the characteristics of the single-seater, concluding in eighth position in the morning and in thirteenth in the afternoon, all while waiting to take to the track with the 2024 car.