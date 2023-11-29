Antonelli immediately quick

Tuesday saw Formula 1 in action for the last time in 2023, with the drivers boarding their cars for the post-season tests of Abu Dhabi. On the same Yas Marina circuit, from today and for the next two days, the first post-championship tests were held for the category which could reserve new talents for the future of the Circus: the Formula 2. Numerous drivers are expected on the track, including some making their debut Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The Bolognese, in his first experience in the cadet class of F1, has already had the opportunity to shine, even one step away from the fastest lap.

Training in the early hours

During the morning, the young driver of the Mercedes Junior Team was the busiest of all the participants, with well 44 laps completed. PREMA’s new acquisition, however, did not go beyond 15th place, also due to ben five red flags exposed for the numerous technical problems that occurred during the session. In the end, the Frenchman achieved the best time Victor Martins, teammate of Theo Pourchaire, who became champion in Abu Dhabi. Specifically, the 22-year-old stopped the clock on1:36.852more than a tenth ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi.

PREMA with an extra gear

During afternoonhowever, the music turned on in favor of the PRESSand especially with Oliver Bearman. After a first half of the session which saw two other rookies in the lead such as the SuperFormula champion Ritomo Miyata and the Estonian Paul Aron, in Carlin and Hitech respectively, the Briton from the Ferrari Driver Academy established the best performance of the day in 1:36.092right in front of his teammate Antonelli, late by 165 thousandths. Finally, Martins appears again among the top-3, on a day which however highlighted the qualities of the European Formula Regional champion, who from next season will compete in F2 without the experience of another series such as Formula 3 .