Saturday to forget for Bearman too

‘Flag to flag’ race for Victor Martins, which took the lead and never left it again. A race awaits us from the 2022 F3 champion and excellent rookie in 2023, the problem – for the French driver – is that 2024 until now had been a nightmare with a seventh place as the best result.

“We needed it”, a triumphant Martins said over the radio at the end of the race and indeed it was exactly like that. Second place for another rider affiliated with the Alpine Academy Kush Maini. In reality, behind Martin was the Japanese Ritomo Miyata, who however dropped to eighth place in the standings due to a five-second penalty relating to track limits (Miyata also set the fastest lap).

He completed the podium Juan Manuel Correaa beautiful performance from the Ecuadorian who races under a US license and was involved in Anthoine Hubert’s tragic accident at Spa in 2019. Points also for Paul Aron, who thus extends his lead in the standings, Jak Crawford, Gabriel Bortoleto (collapsed in the last lap at tire level) and Isack Hadjar.

Race to forget for the Prema drivers. Oliver Bearman he even retired after having huge understeer problems, Andrea Kimi Antonelli he was seventh after the start and defended his position from Hadjar’s attacks for more than half the race. Then, however, he had to give in, leaving the points. The Prema team’s 2024 just doesn’t want to take off.

F2 2024, Spain, Sprint Race: the order of arrival