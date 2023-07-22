Hauger burns Maini and repeats Melbourne

Dennis Hauger he made the best use of the front row due to the effect of the reverse grid by winning the F2 Sprint Race in Hungary, success number two (both on Saturday) for the Norwegian of MP Motorsport after his victory in Australia in Melbourne. When the traffic lights went out, the driver included in the Red Bull youth program outwitted poleman Kush Maini in Turn-1, not relinquishing the lead until the checkered flag.

Second position for Ayumu Iwasa, who was very skilful at the start to hoist himself into second position and then failed in the final attack and run-up to Hauger. Cleverly, however, the Japanese let the tires cool down, now at the end of their life, managing to set the fastest lap in the last lap, precious points in a three-way battle for a very interesting championship given that today Frederik Vesti, ninth, did not score any points.

Third place went to Oliver Bearman, who did Vesti a favor in the end by returning the overtaking suffered by Theo Pourchaire. The ART Grand Prix driver had been quick to exploit the end of the Virtual Safety Car regime (contact in Turn-1 between Clement Novalak and Ralph Boschung) to get the better of the Englishman from Prema, who then passed Pourchaire in the final in Turn-1. Jehan Daruvala, Kush Maini, Victor Martins and Isack Hadjar complete the points zone. In classification Vesti leads with 135 points, but Pourchaire is -1 at 134 and Iwasa at -15 at 120.