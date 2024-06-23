by VALERIO BARRETTA

F2 Spain, the Feature Race ranking

F2 Spain, the news of the Feature Race

Jack Crawford is unlocked: after a series of placings, the American from the DAMS team wins at Montmeló in a Feature Race in which he is very solid and does nothing wrong. However, Paul is wrong Aaronwho halfway through the race (as leader) hits the gravel at turn 14 and loses crucial time: the Estonian still remains in the lead of the championship, also because Isack’s comeback Hadjar he finishes in fifth place, just behind Aron. In the standings, the Hitech driver has 98 points and is +7 on the Frenchman. Maloney (-25) and Crawford himself (-36) were far behind.

In second place on the Catalan circuit is Franco Colapinto (MP Motorsport), who resists Juan Manuel’s comeback Correa, the only one who manages to make good use of the hard-soft strategy, becoming the protagonist of a crackling finale that earns him third place. Unlike yesterday, no one should take away the podium from the American and the DAMS team from the double top-3 placement. A result that could have been even better without some hiccups at Correa’s pit stop.

Also in the top-10 are the Invictas of Kush Maini and Gabriel Bortoleto (protagonists of a contact on the last lap), Zane Maloney, Amaury Cordeel and Pepe Martí. Victor retreat instead Martins and Dennis Hauger Joshua Durksen was also out due to a contact on the first lap.

Twelfth Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who does what he can on a Prema without pace: the Bolognese is unlucky, betrayed by the car on the grid and forced to start from the pit lane. For Toto Wolff’s protégé also the fastest lap of the race, in another overall bad weekend for Rene Rosin’s team, also considering Oliver Bearman’s 14th place.