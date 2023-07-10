The British round of Formula 2 gave Frederick Vesti another victory in the sprint race, while victory in the Feature Race went to Victor Martins, who put in a good performance thus conquering his first success in the cadet category.

Vesti now leads the standings with 135 total points, six lengths ahead of Theo Pourchaire and 24 ahead of Iwasa, author of an unlucky weekend.

Bearman maintains his fourth place, while the Frenchman from the Alpine Academy, thanks to his victory in the Feature Race, moved up to fifth place on equal points with the British from the FDA.

Sprint Race: fourth victory for Vesti

The Feature Race did not reserve great satisfaction for Frederick Vesti, but Saturday’s race was a completely different story for Frederick Vesti, who was able to take his fourth victory of the season in mixed conditions. The driver crossed the finish line thirteen seconds ahead of his main rival in the race for the title, Theo Pourchaire.

The race started behind the Safety Car in wet conditions due to the heavy rain that preceded the session. Although the safety car pitted, in reality his intervention proved necessary again a few minutes later, when Brad Benavides was spun by Clement Novalak, making contact with Ayumu Iwasa. The Trident driver was given a five-second time penalty for the incident.

The race resumed on lap four, with Oliver Bearman passing Pourchaire for third on the inside of turn three, before snatching second place from Hadjar at Stowe. A comeback that didn’t last long, because Hadjar retook second position on lap seven after a spin by the same British FDA driver, while Pourchaire retook third position at the exit of the Club on the following lap.

Frederik Vesti Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Up front, Vesti built up a lead of seven seconds, with Hadjar a second behind Pourchaire, before the Sauber Academy member moved into second position on lap eleven. At this point a heated battle broke out between Bearman and Doohan, who fought for fourth position. The Academy Alpine rider was the first to go wide, going off at the Stowe exit and demanding that Bearman be penalized for pushing him out.

But the Ferrari youngster kept pushing, passing Hadjar inside the Copse, before Doohan followed on the following lap to reignite the battle. On the seventeenth lap, the two got closer and closer, with Doohan taking advantage of a long move from Bearman to get back in front and get the last step of the podium behind Frederick Vesti and Theo Pourchaire.

Fourth place for Enzo Fittipaldi ahead of Isakc Hadjar, Oliver Bearman and Victor Martins, while Arthur Leclerc, Roy Nissany and the other Hitech of Zane Maloney completed the top ten.

Feature Race: first success for Martins

Not only in Formula 3, but also in Formula 2, the British Grand Prix gave the first victory to some protagonists of the changed. In the Feature Race it was Victor Martins who triumphed, putting in a strong performance that allowed him to conquer his first triumph in the cadet series withstanding multiple Safety Cars and a five-second penalty.

The ART rookie and reigning F3 champion had started on pole position and, although he briefly lost the lead to Ayumu Iwasa on the opening lap, he was able to quickly reclaim the lead, although he then been penalized for gaining an advantage by leaving the track.

By the third lap, Martins had built up a lead of three seconds over Iwasa and about four seconds over Bearman, while further back Jack Doohan had climbed up to fourth ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi. The first pit stops came on lap six, with Fittipaldi, Vesti, Roy Nissany, Hitech’s Jak Crawford and Richard Verschoor ready to pit to change tyres.

Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The first Safety Car came just in the next lap, when Amaury Cordeel made contact with Dennis Hauger and spun, causing the rest of the field to also pit. Isack Hadjar inherited the lead of the reverse strategy race ahead of DAMS driver Arthur Leclerc and Martins, who clearly held the virtual lead over those who pitted.

The race resumed on lap eleven, but the Safety Car was immediately reinstated after contact between Stanek, Hauger and Vesti on the restart. Vesti was rear-ended by Hauger, then colliding with the rear of Stanek’s car, which in turn spun. Vesti tried to pit, but his race ended a few seconds later due to a suspension problem.

After the second lap behind the safety car, the race resumed on lap fifteen, with Berman wide at Abbey. On the following lap, Martins was notified of the penalty received at the beginning of the race, thus having to start building the advantage necessary to obtain his first victory of the season, but another contact between the two Campos, albeit involuntary and with unfortunate dynamics, forced the Safety Car to intervene for a third time.

Ayumu Iwasa, DAMS Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The Safety Car pitted with 10 laps to go, giving Martins the green light to impose his own pace to conquer the five seconds needed to serve the penalty, while Leclerc passed Pourchaire for third position. A three-way battle for second place ensued between the two and Maloney before the Monegasque driver began to fall back.

Also taking advantage of the duel behind him, Martins had been able to build the gap necessary to keep the victory, preceding Maloney on the finish line by about seven seconds. Saturday’s podium winner Doohan finished fourth, while Iwasa was fifth. Oliver Bearman, originally sixth, was penalized after the race and dropped to eighth as he was held responsible for a contact with Maini. MP Motorsport’s Jehan Daruvala finished sixth, while Fittipaldi, Leclerc and Crawford completed the top ten.