F2 / Silverstone, Sprint race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Frederik Vesti PRESS 40:16.405 2 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +13.432 3 Jack Doohan Virtuosos +19.422 4 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin +25.610 5 Isaac Hadjar Hitech +30.517 6 Oliver Bearman PRESS +30.863 7 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +31.345 8 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension +31.633 9 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +32.452 10 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +38.544 11 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports +39.880 12 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports +40.251 13 Kush Maini Campos +44.116 14 Jack Crawford Hitech +44.706 15 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +45.269 16 Roman Stanek trident +48.241 17 Clement Novalak trident +51.066 18 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +52.808 19 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +67.916 20 Ralph Boschung Campos +74.160 21 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension +1 turn 22 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz Retired

Dress unstoppable

It has in fact known no rivals Frederik Vesti in the Sprint Race at Silverstoneeighth round of the Formula 2 championship. In conditions of wet trackthe Dane from Prema has never lost the lead in the standings, finishing ahead of Theo Pourchare and Jack Doohan, engaged in a good battle with the other Prema of Oliver Bearman, then author of a mistake in the last five laps. Thanks to this result, Vesti also slightly increases his advantage in the general standings right over the French of the ART Grand Prix, while Iwasa has to settle for the fastest lap, however arriving at the rear due to technical problems suffered during the first lap.

Fights for the podium, but not for the win

Contrary to what happened in the previous hours in Formula 3, the race starts in wet track conditions, so much so that the Race Direction decides for the departure behind the Safety Car. After a few training laps behind the safety car, Vesti maintains the leadership over Hadjar and Pourchaire. The race, however, is immediately neutralized at second round for a contact between Novalak and Benavides, with the withdrawal of the latter and with Iwasa in the meantime forced to return to the pits due to a technical problem. The operations of the DAMS mechanics allow the Japanese to continue the Sprint anyway, but with a disadvantage over his opponents.

On the 4th lap the race resumed, and Prema dreamed of a double podium with the great performance of Oliver Bearmanwhich passes in the space of a single round from fourth to second position, surpassing Pourchaire and Hadjar. Three laps later, however, the Englishman goes into a spin at the exit of the last corner, losing the virtual podium and the pace from his pursuers. While Vesti maintains its leadership, the fight for the second position between Hadjar and Pourchaire, which resolves in favor of the latter on the 12th round. In the meantime the track becomes increasingly dry, with Hadjar who, five laps from the end, loses third position on Bearman, in full recovery, and on Doohan. Between the two begins one battle for the third step of the podium which rewards the Virtuosi team rider two laps from the end, also thanks to a mistake by Bearman when braking in the penultimate corner which pushes the British rider into sixth position. No problem for Vesti, who wins hers fourth win of the season right in front of Pourchaire, slightly reinforcing his leadership in the championship over the French of the ART Grand Prix. 3rd Doohan, back on the podium after the Gedda Feature.

See you tomorrow with the Feature Race

With the Sprint now archived, Formula 2 will return late tomorrow morning for the Feature Race, live on Sky Sports F1 (channel 207) at 10:55 Italian. As per the regulations, the starting grid will respect the result of Friday’s qualifying, with the Frenchman Victor Martins who will start from pole position in front of the Campos of Kush Maini.