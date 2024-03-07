Prema is reborn

The main objective of the Press at the end of the first GP of the season in Bahrain, which ended with a disappointing performance due to the multiple problems encountered on the Sakhir circuit, the aim was to redeem ourselves today in Saudi Arabia. We can say 'mission accomplished' for the Grisignano di Zocco team, at least judging by the outcome of the qualifications. Oliver Bearman has in fact conquered the pole positiondenying it for themselves 25 thousandths of advantage to Kush Maini, the fastest in Bahrain but subsequently penalized on the grid for technical irregularities. The performance was also good Andrea Kimi Antonelliwho finished in for the first time in his career on this street circuit sixth position. Badly, however, Zane Maloneywinner of the first two races of the championship.

Qualifying report

A qualifying session in which Rafael Villagomez did not participate, having crashed into the barriers during free practice which did not allow the mechanics of the Van Amersfoort team to repair the car in time. Big risk also for Colapinto, who despite the damage to the right rear suspension still managed to complete the qualifying sessions regularly. During the first stage, Dennis Hauger particularly stood out, the only one to have recorded a time under the 1″43 mark. However, in the last five minutes the standings changed, with Oliver Bearman taking pole position 1:42.217. For the Briton from the Ferrari Driver Academy it is the fourth pole in F2, with the front row completed by Kush Maini, 2nd and just 25 thousandths behind. Just outside the top-5, however, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 6th with Prema. However, it remains to be seen what the Race Direction will decide on Enzo Fittipaldi5th ma under investigation for crossing the pit lane line at the pit entrance. Very disappointing, however, Zane Maloney: the Barbadian driver, winner of both races in Bahrain, did not in fact go beyond 16th place, also stopping on the side of the track at the end of the session due to a technical problem. Below is the complete starting grid of the Feature Race, with the usual reversal of the top ten classified for the Sprint.

F2 / Saudi Arabia 2024, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Oliver Bearman Press 1:42.217 2 Kush Maini Invicta +0.025 3 Jack Crawford DAMS +0.159 4 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.180 5 Enzo Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort +0.203 6 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +0.228 7 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +0.238 8 Isack Hadjar Campos +0.296 9 Richard Verschoor Trident +0.368 10 Paul Aron Hitech +0.421 11 Josep Maria Martì Campos +0.451 12 Roman Stanek Trident +0.455 13 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport +0.644 14 Zak O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix +0.669 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta +0.725 16 Zane Maloney Rodin +0.823 17 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +0.901 18 Taylor Barnard PHM AIX +0.928 19 Joshua Durksen PHM AIX +1,327 20 Miyata returns Rodin +1,560 21 Amaury Cordeel Hitech +1,680 22 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort No time

Upcoming events

Exactly as happened last week in Bahrain, the Feature Race will take place on Saturday (contrary to the fixed appointment on Sunday) as a sign of respect for the start of Ramadan. Consequently, the Sprint Race to take place tomorrow at 4.10pm Italian timewhile the Feature will take the start at 2.25pm ​​on Saturday. Both events will be broadcast live from Sky Sports F1.