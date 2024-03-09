Last breath ending

Formula 2 continues to provide emotions even in Saudi Arabia, where the Feature Race of the second weekend of this season was held today. This time it was the Brazilian who emerged after Maloney's brace in Bahrain Enzo Fittipaldiauthor of a flawless race from the green light to the checkered flag. 2nd Kush Maini, with the name of the driver on the third step of the podium remaining uncertain practically until the last meter before the finish line. It was finally time to celebrate Dennis Haugerbut good performance Antonelli, 6th under the checkered flag and at a disadvantage since the Safety Car came out mid-race.

Race report

Unlike yesterday's Sprint, Antonelli was the author of an excellent start this time, to the point of fighting for third position with Fittipaldi after a nice overtaking on the outside in turn 1 on Martins. The first two positions remained unchanged, with Maini and Crawford in first and second respectively, but the race was immediately influenced by the first of the two Safety Cars due to an accident that put Stanek out of action. With the exception of fifth position, there were no further fights on the restart, with lap 7 kicking off the strategies for pit stops. It is in this context that Fittipaldi virtually moves into second position, overtaking Crawford, with Maini still in the lead and Antonelli initially doing well to defend himself from Hauger's attacks, only to then lose fourth position. On lap 13 Fittipaldi, author of an excellent performance, manages to overtake Maini, but two laps later the Safety Car for a spin by Colapinto. An opportunity that allows all drivers to return to the pits for a second tire change, with the exception of Correa and Cordeel. After the restart in 19th and Hadjar's second consecutive retirement due to technical problems, Fittipaldi managed to get rid of the leading pair, flying towards success. The same objective was achieved by Maini, and partially by Hauger and Crawford, who struggled to get the better of Cordeel until the last meters of the last lap. It is right under the checkered flag that the Norwegian manages to conquer in extremis 3rd place, followed by Crawford. Cordeel, however, manages to close the gap to Antonelli, who obtains his best placing in F2 with 6th place, ahead of Maloney, once again the protagonist of a good comeback from the rear.

F2 / Saudi Arabia 2024, Feature Race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Enzo Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort 28 laps 2 Kush Maini Invicta +7.8 3 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +9.3 4 Jack Crawford DAMS +9.3 5 Amaury Cordeel Hitech +9.5 6 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +10.0 7 Zane Maloney Rodin +10.4 8 Richard Verschoor Trident +11.8 9 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort +17.5 10 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +20.6 11 Paul Aron Hitech +25.1 12 Joshua Durksen PHM AIX +26.2 13 Taylor Barnard PHM AIX +30.4 14 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +38.4 15 Miyata returns Rodin +40.8 16 Zak O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix Withdraw 17 Isack Hadjar Campos Withdraw 18 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport Withdraw 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta Withdraw 20 Roman Stanek Trident Withdraw 21 Josep Maria Martì Campos Withdraw

Next appointment

Just like Formula 1, the third round of the F2 season is scheduled from March 22nd to 24thweekend in which the cadet category of the Circus will arrive in Australia. Furthermore, F3, which did not participate in the Saudi weekend, will also return to the Melbourne circuit. In addition, for the first time this season, reference will be made to the program which includes the Sprint Race on Saturday and the Feature Race on Sunday, contrary to what happened in Bahrain and Jeddah out of respect for the start of Ramadan.