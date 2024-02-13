Tuesday, February 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

F2 / Sakhir, Day 3: Maloney repeats himself on the final day of testing | FP

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2024
in Business
0
F2 / Sakhir, Day 3: Maloney repeats himself on the final day of testing | FP

See you at the end of February

On the circuit of Sakhir ended third day of pre-season testing, the last before the inaugural event of the 2024 championship also scheduled in Bahrain from 29 February to 2 March. As on Day 2, it was he who achieved the best time in the final round Zane Maloneyagain the fastest ever during the afternoon, where the riders pushed to complete the time attack.

Morning

In the first half of the day, however, it was actually the one who finished at the top of the timesheets Isack Hadjarimmediately the fastest in the first half hour of testing 1:45.331. A particularly positive morning for the Campos team in terms of race pace, as demonstrated by the second position of Josep Maria Martì, two tenths behind his teammate. Here too, the performance of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 4th with his Prema.

Afternoon

The afternoon's activity instead focused on the flying lap, in which Zane Maloney emerged once again. The Rodin driver finished in 1:42.468, however failing to improve on the fastest lap recorded yesterday afternoon. On the virtual podium Jak Crawford, again 2nd like in the afternoon 24 hours earlier, and the reigning Super Formula champion Ritomo Miyata. Antonelli is out of the top-10, 13th but still ahead of Bearman, 16th.

See also  Pourchaire disappointed by the missed promotion: "It's the third time" | FP

F2 / Test Sakhir, Day 3: time table (Top-10)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP
1 Zane Maloney Rodin 1:42.468
2 Jack Crawford DAMS +0.193
3 Miyata returns Rodin +0.216
4 Isack Hadjar Campos +0.244
5 Enzo Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort +0.340
6 Josep Maria Martì Campos +0.419
7 Richard Verschoor Trident +0.733
8 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport +0.826
9 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +0.869
10 Joshua Durksen PHM AIX +0.884

#Sakhir #Day #Maloney #repeats #final #day #testing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts