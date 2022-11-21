With the 2022 Formula 2 season over, it’s already time to think about next year and the PREMA team today announced the name of the driver who will support Oliver Bearman: Frederick Vesti.

For the Dane, this is a return to the Italian team after winning the title in the newly formed Formula Regional European in 2019 and making his debut in Formula 3 in 2020, becoming the driver with the most victories in the Feature Races.

The paths of Vesti and PREMA divided the following year when Frederick raced again in F3 with the colors of ART Grand Prix and then made his debut in Formula 2 again with the French team, obtaining just one victory in the season.

For the driver from the Mercedes nursery, next year will be the one of truth and he will have to confirm a leap in quality that has not been seen in this 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome back Frederik. He is a fast and hardworking driver that we have already had the opportunity to appreciate in 2019 and 2020” said Rene Rosin.

“Obviously we are looking forward to joining forces again and figuring out what we will be able to accomplish together next season. He is a capable and experienced driver and has matured. We expect him to be a title contender and are determined to back him up as best we can.”

“Joining PREMA Racing for the 2023 Formula 2 season is great news for me,” commented a satisfied Vesti.

“I have known PREMA since 2019, when we won the Formula Regional European Championship together. It’s a fantastic team and will give me the best opportunity to fight for the F2 title in 2023! I have big dreams and PREMA is the team with which I believe I can make them come true”.

“There’s no doubt that next season will be incredibly tight, but I’ll give my all to be fast and consistent throughout the year.”