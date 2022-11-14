The leap in category was in the air for some time, but today the confirmation has arrived: Oliver Bearman will be present in Formula 2 next season continuing to wear the colors of the PREMA team.

The English driver, born in 2005, after having impressed in his debut season in Formula 3 by obtaining a victory, climbing on the podium on eight occasions and then finishing in the standings in third place at the end of the controversial final of the 2022 season, will undoubtedly be one of the names to keep an eye on next year.

Bearman had already made a name for himself in Formula 4 in 2021, becoming the first driver to win both the Italian and German series (imitated this year by Andrea Kimi Antonelli ed.), But the transition to Formula 3 without a learning season in Formula Regional it seemed rushed to many.

In reality, the Englishman of the Ferrari Driver Academy, after having taken the measures to the new reality, began to capitalize on the experience accumulated by becoming the best exponent of the Rosin family team.

Another season in Formula 3 would have been too much for the British talent who is literally forging ahead. For this reason, both FDA and PREMA have decided to promote Bearman in Formula 2, giving him all the time to adapt to an extremely complicated category and car.

“We were amazed at how quickly Ollie moved from F4 to Formula 3,” said enthusiastic Rene Rosin. “He is a very talented driver and even if he will take his first steps in the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship we are confident that he will improve race after race with the support of our team and the Ferrari Driver Academy.”

“It won’t be easy, because the step from F3 to F2 is remarkable, but we are confident in its potential for next season.”

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

“I am really excited to continue another year with the PREMA family, this time in F2” continued a Bearman in seventh heaven. “I am very satisfied with how my first season in F3 went and I felt that the team made me grow very well during the year “.

“I will continue to work hard through the winter with the Ferrari Driver Academy to be fully prepared for 2023. It will be a tough challenge, but I am looking forward to it. I am already very excited for the Abu Dhabi tests and for the first round of 2023 in Bahrain “.