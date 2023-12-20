Oliver Bearman is undoubtedly among the drivers on whom there will be the most attention next year, given that he is one of the most interesting prospects in Formula 2. The Englishman will in fact continue his journey in the preparatory series and, without major surprises, he will do so once again time with Prema, the team that accompanied him in his first year in Formula 2 and in the other categories.

News that, in reality, had already been in the air for some time, all that was missing was the official announcement, which arrived on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Briton, who achieved several successes in his debut season in the category in 2023, is preparing to contest his second championship in the series preceding Formula 1.

Bearman had an up-and-down 2023 championship, but still finished sixth in the standings thanks to some standout results, including four wins and three pole positions. Undoubtedly the best weekend was that of Baku, where he achieved a double success by making the most of the opportunities he had. What was missing during the season was certainly consistency, given that on several occasions he demonstrated that he had excellent potential in terms of pure pace, however accompanied by subpar performances and errors that had a negative impact on the standings, as he admitted. same.

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd Oliver Bearman, PREMA Racing

For 2024 the goal is to improve consistency and reduce the number of errors, with the hope that this can help him realize his dream of the title and the transition to Formula 1. However, with the new generation cars, a new teammate will also make his debut of the team, namely Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who arrives in Formula 2 with a very respectable list of achievements. For the Ferrari Driver Academy driver it will undoubtedly be an interesting challenge, which must be won in order to aim for the top series, which he has already had the opportunity to savor this year thanks to private tests with Ferrari and the free practice sessions carried out with the Haas VF -23.

“It's great to have Ollie back with us for another year after the great seasons he's had so far. The way he's adapted, improved and developed is outstanding and we can't wait to see what progress he brings us going forward. We also think that the experience gained this year will help him and the team adapt to the new car. It will certainly be an interesting and promising experience”, said Rene Rosin, Prema Team Principal.

“I'm really happy to be joining PREMA Racing again in Formula 2. I've come a long way as a driver and as a person in these two years and I'm excited to continue the work we've done ahead of next season,” added Bearman.