PREMA completes its training

The news had been in the air for several days, but the official announcement arrived just before Christmas: the team Press renewed the contract Of Oliver Bearman for the next Formula 2 season, with the Englishman having rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli as his new teammate. In this way, the company from Grisignano di Zocco has thus completed its line-up for 2024, which until recently was being defined after the departure of the 2023 vice-champion Frederik Vesti.

The first year in F2

At the same time, the 18-year-old will regularly continue his experience in Ferrari Driver Academywhich welcomed him to Maranello in 2021. Protagonist of a private test at Fiorano and two free practice sessions at the wheel of the Haas, Bearman is coming off an excellent championship which ended in 6th place in the general classification, but 'seasoned' by three pole positions and four victories in his first year in the category. In addition to the brace of Bakuthe Briton had also climbed to the top step of the podium in the Feature Race of Barcelona and, above all, in that of Monza.

Growth continues

In Prema since 2022, when he came 3rd in the Formula 3 championship, Bearman is thus preparing to lay the foundations for his second consecutive season with the Venetian team in F2: “I am really happy to be part of PREMA Racing again in Formula 2 – he has declared – I've come a long way as a Formula 2 driver and I'm very happy to have done it. In these two years I've come a long way as a rider and as a person thanks to themand I'm excited to continue the work we've done next season.”

Third season together

The first driver to win the Italian and German Formula 4 titles in the same year, in 2021, Bearman will therefore continue with PREMA, to the happiness of the Team Principal Rene Rosin: “It's great to have Ollie back with us for another year after the great seasons he's had so far – he added – the way it has adapted, improved and developed is exceptional and we can't wait to see what advances it brings us next. We also think that the experience gained this year will help him and the team adapt to the new car. It will definitely be an interesting and promising experience“.