Theo Pourchaire dreamed of landing in F1 as early as 2022, but the 2003 class has had to settle for now with the Pirelli test sustained in Hungary in the summer at the wheel of the 2019 car. Frederic Vasseur has great esteem for the French driver, but next season at the wheel of the two Alfa Romeos there will be Valtteri Bottas and rookie Guan Yu Zhou, a Chinese driver who has failed the assault on the F2 title won by rookie Oscar Piastri, who in 2022 will be Alpine reserve driver waiting to find space in 2023.

Pourchaire is also aiming for his debut in F1 in 2023 and to do so he will try to win the title in F2 in 2022. The French driver has been confirmed in the ART Grand Prix, a team with which he has been racing for three years after his debut in F3 in 2020 when he finished in second place behind Piastri. In 2021 Pourchaire finished in fifth position, taking two victories in Monaco in the Feature Race and in Monza in the first of the two Sprint Races. “It is an honor for me to continue racing for such a prestigious team – said Pourchaire – 2022 will be a very busy year for me and I want to accumulate as much experience as possible for the future. The goal is obviously to win the title in F2. I thank the support of the Sauber Academy “. Pourchaire will also be Alfa Romeo test driver and the fact that the 2022 regulation will oblige the teams to field a rookie in at least two free practice sessions suggests the fact that we will see Pourchaire at work in F1 in two on Friday at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo.