From European Regional Formula to F2: another Antonelli

While waiting for the last round of the season in Abu Dhabi, Formula 2 is starting to get to know the first faces of next season, and here too by welcoming a driver with no experience in Formula 3, exactly as in the case of Andrea Kimi Antonelli. This time, the team that made its new arrival official was the German team PHM Racingwhich he promoted directly from Formula Regional Europea Joshua Duerksen20 year old Paraguayan but of German origins.

The first Paraguayan in F2

Specifically, he is the first Paraguayan driver in the history of Formula 2, promoted by PHM Racing after the Formula 3 post-season test session in Imola, during which Duerksen convinced the team to focus on him for the next season. The confirmation came from the Sports Director Roland Rehfeldwhich welcomed the young talent, vice-champion of the F4 Middle East in 2019: “We are very happy to announce Joshua Duerksen as our first driver for next year’s FIA Formula 2 season – he has declared – Joshua comes straight from FRECA to F2. We all know that this is a huge step to handle for him and also for the Team. Joshua he convinced us with his practical attitude, his work ethic and his 100% dedication to the profession, which is essential to develop with the Team at the highest stage of Formula Racing, below F1. Joshua has even greater potential, as he could demonstrate in 2023, but through Formula 4 and Formula Regional Europe and the Middle East he has already delivered great performances and results. I believe an entire country will support him as he is the first Paraguayan driver to compete at this level. He in particular and all his supporters and partners deserve this opportunity and we will prepare him as best we can to be competitive from the start”.

🚨 Joshua Duerksen joins the grid for 2024! The Paraguayan driver will race for @PhmRacing next season 🤝#F2 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/BDopHGRcd2 — Formula 2 (@Formula2) November 10, 2023

Ready for the new challenge

Duerksen in turn expressed great happiness for the next challenge that awaits him, in a category that will see him on track for the first time in Abu Dhabi post-season testinga few days after the last round of the championship: “I am really excited to announce that I will be moving up to FIA F2 with PHM Racing – commented – It’s a big step in my career and I can’t wait to start this new and great challenge! It is a great honor and privilege to be the first Paraguayan driver in history to represent my country in F2. I am more than grateful to God, my family, my sponsors, my fans and of course PHM Racing for believing in me. Now I’m focused on preparing as best I can for the season with PHM. The new car and new circuits will make this year challenging and exciting. Let’s go full blast!”