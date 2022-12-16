The starting grid for the 2023 Formula 2 seasonwith a new announcement coming from the Dutch team Van Amersfoort. The team, which reached the penultimate place in the constructors’ standings on its debut in the category, has made the signing of its compatriot official Richard Verschoorwhich in this way leaves the trident to return home. Previously, precisely in the year of his debut in F2 in 2021, the 22-year-old (who celebrates his birthday on the day of the news of his transfer) had in fact played a large part of his world championship in MP Motorsport, also of Dutch nationality, passing then to the Charouz.

This year, however, Verschoor has completed the entire championship with the Italian Trident, immediately winning in Race-1 in Bahrain, first appointment of the season. Subsequently, he then got three more podiums in Jeddah, Zandvoort and Yas Marina, but without returning to the top step, contrary to what he did at Silverstone in 2021.

🚨F2 DRIVER ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Since it is his birthday today, we figured we should make it one to remember. On his 22nd birthday, we are excited to announce the signing of 🇳🇱 Richard Verschoor for the 2023 FIA F2 Championship. Press releases 📃 : https://t.co/9ugCjRrBDN pic.twitter.com/OxZWnCjCFO — Van Amersfoort Racing (@VARmotorsport) December 16, 2022

Champion of the Spanish F4 and winner of the Macau Grand Prix, respectively in 2016 and 2019, Verschoor expressed his first words as a Van Amersfoort driver as follows: “I am extremely excited to be back on the F2 grid in 2023 and I really am happy to do so with Van Amersfoort Racing – he has declared – it’s special to be able to announce it on my 22nd birthday too! As both VAR and I have grown a lot during the past year in F2, I feel very confident for next season. For me, testing with VAR during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi instantly confirmed their extreme determination to grow further, and that fits my attitude very well! It will be an exciting year and I am looking forward to racing in Melbourne, not to mention Zandvoort. I’m ready for another year of excitement in F2!”.