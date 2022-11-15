The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will not only be the last round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, but also of its cadet category, namely the Formula 2. In fact, the series will take to the track at Yas Marina with the championship still to be decided between the constructors, and will see several drivers in their last participation in the category or in certain teams. Among these, one of the most present in the pilot market is the PRESSwho will greet the Norwegian Dennis Hauger, ready to join MP Motorsport for the 2023.

However, the team from Veneto has already run for cover with an ‘internal’ solution, officially announcing the Briton Oliver Bearman for next season. The 17-year-old, fresh from 3rd place in the Formula 3 championship with the same team, will therefore take another step forward to crown a 2022 to be framed, characterized by his inclusion in the Ferrari Driver Academy. Bearman, born in 2005, began his career with single-seaters in 2020 in Italian and German Formula 4winning both the following year before the aforementioned move to F3: “I am really excited to continue another year with the PREMA family, this time in F2 – declared the young Briton – I am very satisfied with how my first season in F3 went. It was a good start and I felt the team trained me very well during the year. I will continue to work hard over the winter with the Ferrari Driver Academy, to be fully prepared for 2023. It will be a tough challenge, but everyone is working hard and I am looking forward to it. I’m already very excited about the Abu Dhabi tests and the first round of 2023 in Bahrain”.

Optimism also expressed by Rene RosinPREMA team principal: “We were amazed at how quickly and successfully Ollie made the transition from F4 to Formula 3. He is a very talented driver and although he will be taking his first steps in the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship, we are confident that he will improve race after race with the support of our team and the Ferrari Driver Academy. He is a very talented driver and, even though he is taking his first steps in the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship, we are confident that he will improve race after race with the support of our team and the Ferrari Driver Academy. It won’t be easy, because the step from F3 to F2 is remarkable, but we are confident in his potential for next season ”.