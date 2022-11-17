The eve of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix it is already full of expectations for the last participation of some drivers in various Formula 1 teams, or even for the last career race for a great champion like Sebastian Vettel. Yet, the Circus it will not be the only category to reserve sweet emotions: the last round of the Formula 2 and, in this case, it will not be the farewells that generate the most beautiful sensations.

In Abu Dhabi, in fact, another chapter in the career of Juan Manuel Correawhich right in the United Arab Emirates will embrace the cadet series for the first time since the last presence in 2019. The American has been officially announced as the new driver for this weekend by the team Van Amersfoort, replacing David Beckmann. Thus the great return to Formula 2 will be completed for the 23-year-old of Ecuadorian origins three years after the very serious accident occurred in Belgiumcircumstance in which unfortunately he lost his life Anthony Hubert.

Very excited to announce that I’ll be back racing in F2 this weekend with @VARmotorsport. A huge thank you as always @StepOneTweets , @StepOneMSportsand all my partners for helping to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/ocg58eLUF1 — Juan Manuel Correa (@JMCorrea__) November 17, 2022

Following the injuries and multiple fractures sustained in the impact, Correa began a long and complex period of rehabilitation, which ended with his return to Formula 3 in 2o21. In this year’s pre-season tests, however, the American had to deal with another injury, only to then savor the joy of the podium again with a 3rd place in Zandvoort. Now, for him, we can concretely glimpse a goal pursued for a long time, and never abandoned.