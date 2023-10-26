Another new entry in F2

The news that most affected the world of Formula 2 in the last few days it was the promotion of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in PREMA, which in 2024 will make its debut in the category directly from the European Regional Formula. Next year, however, the 17-year-old from Bologna will not be the only driver to make his debut in the top cadet category of Formula 1. Recently, in fact, another almost ‘blue’ official announcement has arrived.

Always together with MP Motorsport

In 2024, Franco Colapinto he will continue his experience behind the wheel of the team MP Motorsportwith whom he competed in the last Formula 3 season. The Argentinian (who also holds Italian citizenship) will thus make the leap in quality to Formula 2, while at the same time remaining a member of the Williams Driver Academy, which he entered this year. Spanish Formula 4 champion in 2019, the 20-year-old then made his F3 debut in 2022 with another Dutch team such as the Van Amersfoort team, then moving to MP Motorsport.

🧡 GO Franco Colapinto steps up to FIA Formula 2 within the MP family in 2024! He will start his journey next month in Abu Dhabi, where he will take his seat in car #2 during the final round of the F2 championship. pic.twitter.com/IDoCdRudnB — MP Motorsport (@OfficialMPteam) October 25, 2023

The dream come true

The Italian-Argentine thus commented on his promotion to Formula 2, with his first laps behind the wheel of the new single-seater which he will complete at the post-season testing in Abu Dhabicircuit on which the last round of this championship will be held: “I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity – he has declared – we worked hard to get a place in F2, so this it’s a dream come true. Being able to do it with MP Motorsport makes it even more special. Thanks to Sander and Henk for their trust and for continuing to support me. Last year, being part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy, was an incredible experience. I am grateful to all my sponsors who accompanied me this season and to those who joined me for the next phase of my career: Visit Argentina, YPF, ROFGO Racing, Globant and Bizarrap. Thanks to the team behind me: Bullet Sports Management. I wouldn’t be where I am now without your hard work and sacrifices. And last but not least, Gracias Argentina! The love and support I receive every day from my country lifts me up and pushes me to overcome the most difficult moments. I couldn’t be prouder to fly the F2 flag.”