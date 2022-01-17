Missing less and less at the start of the Formula 1 World Championship and the minor categories. If the teams of the top championship have already made their drivers official for some time, in Formula 2 and 3 there are still some empty spaces on the grid. For example, the Van Amersfoort Racing – debut in the middle class – the first driver made official only today. This is Jake Hughes: the ’94 class will bring experience to the Dutch team, having been involved in the GP3 and Formula 3 paddock for six consecutive seasons. The Briton has ten races under his belt – all in HWA Racelab – in Formula 2, racing between 2020 and 2021.

These are his words: “I am extremely pleased to be racing with Van Amersfoort Racing in 2022. Over the course of the end-of-season testing is it became clear how the team took this new challenge very seriously. We are on the same page and I am grateful to the team, who trusted me and gave me the opportunity to work together. The F2 single-seater is an incredible car to drive, I can’t wait to be able to race the whole season“.

Rob Niessink, CEO of Van Amersfoort Racing, added: “It is a pleasure to announce Jake. We are really happy that he has joined us for the Formula 2 championship and we are sure that it will be a great adventure, where his experience and maturity will be of great importance. During the end-of-season tests, he showed great motivation, confirming his team-man skills. The feedback provided made a great impact during the tests and allowed the whole team to progress rapidly. His commitment gives us the energy to face the season that is about to begin“.