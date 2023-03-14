The world of Formula 1 is increasingly moving towards sustainability and cost reduction. Similarly, even the preparatory categories such as Formula 2 are following the same example, like test benches for developing technologies and solutions that will then also be seen in the top series.

Starting this season, the cadet category has validated the introduction of greener fuels in collaboration with the Aramco company, which should become 100% sustainable for the 2027 championship. However, zero impact petrols are not the only an element on which Formula 2 is working, because starting from this year the compulsory use of electric guns for pit stops has also been approved, replacing the pneumatic ones used in the past.

Safety, a lower economic impact and, as anticipated, greater environmental sustainability are mentioned among the reasons that prompted the series to undertake this change.

“The main reason for this change is that the pit lane will be much cleaner than before and, consequently, much safer,” explained Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel, underlining how with the electric guns teams will no longer need to to mount the usual and cumbersome instrumentation thanks to which it is possible to feed the guns with compressed air using cylinders and long wires.

Although it is true that the reloading structures will now be stored inside the boxes, at the same time less equipment will be needed to operate the pistols, with savings also in transport and maintenance phases. “With the pneumatic guns, the initial costs were high and then the teams also had to pay for maintenance. We saw that the cost of maintaining the pneumatic guns was equal to buying new electric guns. The difference is huge.”

“Carrying all the equipment around the world was very complicated. We got rid of a load of 100-200 kg, because the new electric guns are much lighter than all the previous equipment. During the European truck races of the team and especially for flights and air transport, team travel will become much more sustainable”, added Bruno Michael, suggesting the reasons that led to the decision.

Pit stop with the old pneumatic guns that require complex and cumbersome equipment that can end up on the pit lane.

The first tests had already been carried out last year, on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and the UAE appointment in Abu Dhabi, returning positive feedback from the teams. The experimentation was possible thanks to the technical collaboration of Dino Paoli, the Reggio Emilia-based company leader in screwdrivers in the world of motorsport.

“As soon as we got the first prototype, we involved the teams and mechanics and had them test for feedback, collaborating with the teams. We worked with the teams on the ergonomics of the gun, on the position of the button that reverses the rotation: from day one, they have been involved in testing and validation,” added F2 technical director Didier Perrin.

Perrin then suggested a direct comparison between the two solutions, underlining their advantages and disadvantages: “If we compare the new gun with the pneumatic gun, a pitstop with the electric guns in F2 will be a few tenths of a second slower than the pneumatic ones, but the Pitstop consistency will be better with the electric wheel gun. With the pneumatic guns you can make a quicker pitstop, but it is difficult to do it every time. The new guns are lighter and easier to use, which makes for more consistent pitstops for the teams”.

Although at the moment the path to reach the maximum category in a stable manner is still impervious, Formula 1 has already had the opportunity to carry out the first tests of new products, such as the e-Gun, i.e. the electric screwdriver developed by the Italian Dino Paoli who will be able to do without the complex compressed air equipment necessary for tire changes.