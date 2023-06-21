From the first edition in 2005, when it was still called GP2 at the time, to the current season under the banner of the Formula 2 name, four generations of cars have featured on the grid of the preparatory category, all built with a chassis designed by Dallara.

The current F2 car was introduced in 2018 and features a turbocharged engine, following the trend set by Formula 1 from 2014 onwards. In fact, the cars of the cadet series often recalled some stylistic and technical elements of the highest category, so much so that the third generation, the Dallara GP2/11, used from 2011 to 2017, featured a high nose and a fin on the bonnet. In 2015, the DRS was also revived.

Initially the idea was to update the car every three years, but over time the life cycle of each single-seater has extended: “Before, we developed a car every three years, while for economic reasons we developed this[thecurrentgenerationforexampleforsixyears”explainedthemanagingdirectorofthecategoryBrunoMichelafewmonthsago[l’attualegenerazioneadesempioperseianni”avevaspiegatoqualchemesefal’amministratoredelegatodellacategoriaBrunoMichel

Current Formula 2 cars Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

With already six seasons behind it, it has become necessary to look to the future and work on the new generation of cars has already begun, so much so that the new car should make its debut in 2024, although there are still several details at the moment. Clearly the new generation of cars will adopt sustainable fuels, also leading the way to Formula 1, while there are discussions underway to understand whether or not it will be possible to adopt power steering, even if this will depend on costs. Some tenders are currently open or have recently been closed, such as that of tyres, with Pirelli and Bridgestone ready to compete for the role of supplier from 2025 onwards.

The second meeting of the 2023 FIA World Motor Sport Council which took place on Tuesday in Spain approved several changes that will have an impact on the future of junior single-seaters. As far as Formula 2 is concerned, various updates have been made to the sporting and technical regulations of the series in the immediate term, but the most significant decision has been to approve an updated plan for the new generation cars, whose life cycle has been lengthened from three to six years.

“For reasons of regulatory stability and cost savings, the life cycle of the next generation of chassis will increase from three to six years, so that for FIA F2 the new chassis specifications will be operational from 2024 to 2029, and for F3 from 2025 to 2030. The duration of the single supply of frames will be aligned with these life cycles”.

Current Formula 3 cars Photo by: Williams

Similarly, the life cycle of the new Formula 3 single-seaters has also been extended until 2030. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the second generation of cars in the Formula Regional category, a series born in 2018 after the merger between GP3 and Formula 3 , will not be introduced before 2025.

In the World Motor Sport Council report, however, some details emerged, such as the fact that the homologation and technical regulations for the second generation Formula Regional cars include “a prescribed design for key aerodynamic components to ensure the correct level of performance and to get the benefits of close driving learned from Formula 1”. The survival cell will also be updated, which will have to withstand new crash tests that are more severe than in the past.