F2 / Monza, Sprint race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Oliver Bearman PRESS 2 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension 3 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 4 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 5 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports 6 Jack Doohan Virtuosos 7 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports 8 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos 9 Ralph Boschung Campos 10 Isaac Hadjar Hitech 11 Joshua Mason PHM by Charouz 12 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort 13 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort 14 Roman Stanek trident 15 Roy Nissany Hitech 16 Jak Crawford* Hitech 17 Kush Maini* Campos 18 Victor Martins* ART Grand Prix 19 Zane Maloney* Rodin Carlin 20 Arthur Leclerc* DAMS extension 21 Clement Novalak* trident 22 Frederik Vesti* PRESS

*Withdrawn

Race report

Four Safety Cars in a single Feature Race: a fact that united the Formula 3 and Formula 2 races in the morning at Monza, both neutralized by the safety car on more than three occasions in the total 30 laps. A test therefore not very spectacular, but characterized by sensational twists, many of which are potentially decisive for the assignment of the drivers’ title. The first ever occurred at the start, with Dress pushed by Stanek outside the track at the point between second and first in Lesmo, with the Dane from Prema who didn’t lift his foot in the fight with the Czech rider. A wheel to wheel that penalized the talent of Mercedes, ended up in a spin and incredibly forced to retire. An incident that could prove decisive for the fate of the championship, especially in favor of Pourchaire.

Another look at a pivotal moment in the race for the title 🔍 The safety car is out ⚠️#ItalianGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/Oxq9f2uKMA — Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 3, 2023

For the Frenchman of the ART Grand Prix, although he moved into second position at the start due to overtaking Bearman, the great opportunity to be able to further increase the lead in the standings over the Dane, which occurred with the 3rd place. To this, moreover, was also added the subsequent withdrawal of his teammate Victor Martins, betrayed by a problem with the DRS that remained constantly open and which forced him to raise the white flag. A race which, after Vesti went off the track, was then neutralized in three other cases, from Leclerc going off the track at the first chicane up to Crawford’s technical KO at the Ascari stadium, with the violent impact between Maloney’s barriers in the finish straight after being rear-ended by Nissany. In all these continuous interruptions, teams and drivers took the opportunity to make pit stops to change tyres, with a strategy that proved to be perfect for Bearmanwho did not lose the leadership of the race until the checkered flag, thus conquering the fourth win this season. On the other hand, Pourchaire did less well, moving into third position after being overtaken by Iwasa, who moved into second place just before the fourth Safety Car entered the track on the penultimate lap. A slightly bitter overtaking for Pourchaire, who with this podium can still boast a gap of 25 points on Dress in anticipation of the last round of the championship ad Abu Dhabischeduled from 24 to 26 November.

F2 | Drivers’ standings after Italy 2023 (round 12)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 191 2 Frederik Vesti PRESS 166 3 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension 152 4 Jack Doohan Virtuosos 138 5 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 131 6 Oliver Bearman PRESS 130 7 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 116 8 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports 102 9 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort 102 10 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 96 11 Kush Maini Campos 60 12 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports 59 13 Jack Crawford Hitech 56 14 Isaac Hadjar Hitech 47 15 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension 41 16 Ralph Boschung Campos 37 17 Clement Novalak trident 28 18 Roman Stanek trident 15 19 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort 13 20 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos 8

Constructors’ standings 2023

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 ART Grand Prix 320 2 PRESS 296 3 Rodin Carlin 212 4 DAMS extension 193 5 MP Motorsports 161 6 Virtuosos 146 7 Van Amersfoort 115 8 Hitech 103 9 Campos 97 10 trident 43 11 PHM by Charouz 0 See also Haas: Steiner calls Ricciardo, watch out for Hulkenberg | FormulaPassion.it