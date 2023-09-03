F2 / Monza, Sprint race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|1
|Oliver Bearman
|PRESS
|2
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS extension
|3
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|4
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Rodin Carlin
|5
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsports
|6
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuosos
|7
|Jehan Daruvala
|MP Motorsports
|8
|Amaury Cordeel
|Virtuosos
|9
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|10
|Isaac Hadjar
|Hitech
|11
|Joshua Mason
|PHM by Charouz
|12
|Richard Verschoor
|Van Amersfoort
|13
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Van Amersfoort
|14
|Roman Stanek
|trident
|15
|Roy Nissany
|Hitech
|16
|Jak Crawford*
|Hitech
|17
|Kush Maini*
|Campos
|18
|Victor Martins*
|ART Grand Prix
|19
|Zane Maloney*
|Rodin Carlin
|20
|Arthur Leclerc*
|DAMS extension
|21
|Clement Novalak*
|trident
|22
|Frederik Vesti*
|PRESS
*Withdrawn
Race report
Four Safety Cars in a single Feature Race: a fact that united the Formula 3 and Formula 2 races in the morning at Monza, both neutralized by the safety car on more than three occasions in the total 30 laps. A test therefore not very spectacular, but characterized by sensational twists, many of which are potentially decisive for the assignment of the drivers’ title. The first ever occurred at the start, with Dress pushed by Stanek outside the track at the point between second and first in Lesmo, with the Dane from Prema who didn’t lift his foot in the fight with the Czech rider. A wheel to wheel that penalized the talent of Mercedes, ended up in a spin and incredibly forced to retire. An incident that could prove decisive for the fate of the championship, especially in favor of Pourchaire.
Another look at a pivotal moment in the race for the title 🔍
The safety car is out ⚠️#ItalianGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/Oxq9f2uKMA
— Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 3, 2023
For the Frenchman of the ART Grand Prix, although he moved into second position at the start due to overtaking Bearman, the great opportunity to be able to further increase the lead in the standings over the Dane, which occurred with the 3rd place. To this, moreover, was also added the subsequent withdrawal of his teammate Victor Martins, betrayed by a problem with the DRS that remained constantly open and which forced him to raise the white flag. A race which, after Vesti went off the track, was then neutralized in three other cases, from Leclerc going off the track at the first chicane up to Crawford’s technical KO at the Ascari stadium, with the violent impact between Maloney’s barriers in the finish straight after being rear-ended by Nissany. In all these continuous interruptions, teams and drivers took the opportunity to make pit stops to change tyres, with a strategy that proved to be perfect for Bearmanwho did not lose the leadership of the race until the checkered flag, thus conquering the fourth win this season. On the other hand, Pourchaire did less well, moving into third position after being overtaken by Iwasa, who moved into second place just before the fourth Safety Car entered the track on the penultimate lap. A slightly bitter overtaking for Pourchaire, who with this podium can still boast a gap of 25 points on Dress in anticipation of the last round of the championship ad Abu Dhabischeduled from 24 to 26 November.
F2 | Drivers’ standings after Italy 2023 (round 12)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|191
|2
|Frederik Vesti
|PRESS
|166
|3
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS extension
|152
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuosos
|138
|5
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|131
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|PRESS
|130
|7
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Rodin Carlin
|116
|8
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsports
|102
|9
|Richard Verschoor
|Van Amersfoort
|102
|10
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin Carlin
|96
|11
|Kush Maini
|Campos
|60
|12
|Jehan Daruvala
|MP Motorsports
|59
|13
|Jack Crawford
|Hitech
|56
|14
|Isaac Hadjar
|Hitech
|47
|15
|Arthur Leclerc
|DAMS extension
|41
|16
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|37
|17
|Clement Novalak
|trident
|28
|18
|Roman Stanek
|trident
|15
|19
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Van Amersfoort
|13
|20
|Amaury Cordeel
|Virtuosos
|8
Constructors’ standings 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|ART Grand Prix
|320
|2
|PRESS
|296
|3
|Rodin Carlin
|212
|4
|DAMS extension
|193
|5
|MP Motorsports
|161
|6
|Virtuosos
|146
|7
|Van Amersfoort
|115
|8
|Hitech
|103
|9
|Campos
|97
|10
|trident
|43
|11
|PHM by Charouz
|0
#Monza #Feature #Race #Pourchaire #leads #Vesti #FormulaPassion
Leave a Reply