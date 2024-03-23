The new winner

At the end of the Sprint Race of the third round of the championship in Australia there were strong doubts about the definitive victory of Isack Hadjar, who ended up under investigation for the contact that occurred shortly after the green light with his teammate Martì. In this case, the Frenchman had pushed the Spaniard to the outside, who had inserted himself between him and Bortoleto after an excellent sprint from the fourth spot on the grid to try to immediately climb into second position, but collided with the Brazilian and ended prematurely. your own race.

10 seconds

The Race Direction, however, wanted to analyze the episode at the end of the Sprint, officially considering Hadjar guilty of the accident that occurred between Martì and Bortoleto. For this reason, the Campos pilot was inflicted 10 second penaltydecisive for losing the first position and slipping into sixth. In this way, Roman Stanek he got his first victory in F2with Hauger climbing into second position ahead of Maini, who had lost the opportunity to get on the podium due to overtaking the Norwegian immediately on the last lap.

Not just Hadjar

Furthermore, the same penalty was also inflicted on the returnee Oliver Bearman, guilty of having pushed Joshua Durksen off the track in turn 4. In this way, the Englishman from Prema lost the points finish obtained in the race, with eighth place thus passing to Zak O'Sullivan. In conclusion, Jack Crawford will have to serve a penalty of five grid positions in the Feature Race tomorrow, this time for not respecting the correct number of tires in relation to the Feature Race.

F2 / Sprint Race, Australia 2024: the new ranking