F2 / Melbourne, Feature race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension 1:00:30.247 2 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +0.882 3 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension +1.484 4 Frederik Vesti PRESS +1.815 5 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +5.290 6 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports +6.779 7 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +7.107 8 Jack Doohan Virtuosos +7.764 9 Kush Maini Campos +8.294 10 Roman Stanek trident +10,892 11 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +11.126 12 Clement Novalak trident +11.593 13 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz +13.902 14 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +14.276 15 Oliver Bearman PRESS +16.734 16 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +17.299 17 Isaac Hadjar Hitech +17.437 18 Ralph Boschung Campos +24.039 19 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports Retired 20 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin Retired 21 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz Retired 22 Jack Crawford Hitech Retired

The record

After the statement of Ayumu Iwasa in the Sprint Race in Saudi Arabia, the Japanese of DAMS is back again on the top step of the podium also in the first Feature Races of the history of Formula 2 in Australia. Already author of the pole position, the Japanese driver was able to defend his leadership from the green light to the checkered flag, despite the mandatory pit stop and the two Safety Cars that entered the track during the race. A test which, at least at first, seemed destined to reserve few overtakings in the top positions, and which instead offered surprises especially in the final laps.

Behind of Pourchaire, also able to maintain his second position on the grid until the finish line, a close duel between Hadjar and Bearman first took place, with the latter first being penalized by 10 seconds for having pushed Maloney off the track and subsequently forced to a second return to the pits for a puncture after a dangerous contact with Hadjar in the pit lane. However, one of the crucial moments of the race occurred during the eighth lap, thanks to the entry of the Safety Car following Crawford’s accident, being shot by Doohan. With the car safe on the track, most of the drivers opted for the Immediate tire replacementwith Iwasa thus maintaining the virtual leadership ahead of Pourchaire and Hauger, most rewarded by the strategy, with Martins in fourth position ahead of Leclerc.

When everything seemed decided, the Safety Car entered again less than ten laps from the end, with the restart taking place two laps from the end. Even before the finish line, however, Martins makes a sensational mistake at the penultimate corner, dabbing Hauger and ending up off the track together with the Norwegian, close to getting the second consecutive podium after yesterday’s success in the Sprint. The episode thus gives the top-3 ad Arthur Leclerc, who finishes in third position behind Pourchaire and the winner Iwasa. However, it remains to be understood what will be the possible developments of the final standings, thanks to the still numerous drivers under investigation from Race Direction, starting with Leclerc.

F2 | Drivers’ standings after Melbourne 2023 (Round 3)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension 58 2 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 50 3 Frederik Vesti PRESS 42 4 Ralph Boschung Campos 33 5 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension 33 6 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports 32 7 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports 30 8 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 29 9 Kush Maini Campos 26 10 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort 25 11 Jack Doohan Virtuosos 24 12 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 17 13 Isaac Hadjar Hitech 11 14 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 9 15 Jack Crawford Hitech 8 16 Oliver Bearman PRESS 3 17 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort 1 18 Roman Stanek trident 1 19 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz 0 20 Clement Novalak trident 0 21 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos 0 22 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz 0

F2 | Constructors classification

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 DAMS extension 91 2 ART Grand Prix 67 3 MP Motorsports 62 4 Campos 59 5 PRESS 45 6 Rodin Carlin 38 7 Van Amersfoort 26 8 Virtuosos 24 9 Hitech 19 10 trident 1 11 PHM by Charouz 0

Next appointment

Contrary to Formula 3, which will only return to the track at Imola in mid-May, Formula 2 will compete in the next round together with F1 in just under a month on another street circuit such as that of Baku, in Azerbaijan. In the last weekend of April, Iwasa will take to the track as championship leader, with an advantage of 8 points over Pourchaire. Also thanks to this victory, DAMS leaps to the lead of the constructors’ standings, with a gap of 24 points on the French of the ART Grand Prix