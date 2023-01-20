After announcing the renewal of Theo Pourchaire, on Friday the ART team confirmed the second piece of its lineup for the 2023 Formula 2 season with the arrival of Victor Martins.

It will therefore be an all-French duo, with Martins making his debut in the category following his success in Formula 3 last season. Indeed, in 2022, the

