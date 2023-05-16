Two podiums and many disappointments. The current Formula 2 season does not appear to be progressing in the direction Victor Martins had hoped, making his debut in the junior series after triumphing in Formula 3 last year.

In reality, the beginning of the championship had reserved some flashes of speed, with two podiums in the first two GPs of the season, also enhanced by a pole position in Saudi Arabia. Perhaps the regret is precisely the Jeddah race, where he threw away a possible victory in Sunday morning’s race following a spin.

The good performances in qualifying are the opening that the Frenchman intends to play for between now and the end of the championship and, from his point of view, they demonstrate that speed is not lacking. “Speed ​​is absolutely there. I think I have the best average in qualifying at the start of the season compared to the others. So, I’m showing that I’m okay from a performance point of view,” the Frenchman underlined in an interview with the sister site of Motorsport.com, Motorsport-Total.com.

Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Performances which, however, were not converted into points. After the first four weekends of the championship, the ART driver is only in fifteenth position. In the eight races held, he scored only twice in the points, precisely in correspondence with the two races in which he finished on the podium, namely the sprint races of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

On the contrary, in the other races there are three retirements, a disqualification and a weekend to forget, the Australian one. At the basis of these zeros there are also several errors by the transalpine: in Bahrain he came into contact with Roman Stanek on the first lap, in the feature race in Jeddah he crashed while he was in the lead, while in the first race in Baku he went wide and ended up against the wall in turn one.

A “frustrating” start to the season, as Martins himself defined it, in which he was unable to materialize his performances: “It was a bit frustrating. I think in the race we have the speed, but I just need to manage the races better. I have it [la velocità] and I have to make the best use of it.”

“I just have to get rid of these little mistakes and for sure the points will be scored between now and the end of the season.”

Martins, who is supported by the Alpine Formula 1 team, knows that in the end what counts in the eyes of the teams is only the result, especially in recent years, with teams wanting significant performances in a very short time. “The goal is to get into F1, this is obviously the first goal. But first I want to do well in Formula 2. I’m already doing it, but I want to score points for the championship,” explained Martins.

Martins recently made his debut in a Formula 1 car during a private test testing the A521 at Monza and it is not excluded that he could also run during a free practice session in the second part of the year, perhaps alternating with Jack Doohan, more Alpine Academy pilot. But the Australian is also experiencing a difficult start to the season with Virtuosi and is only 13th in the overall standings.

Regarding the possibility of having a free practice session, Martins wanted to keep expectations low, emphasizing that realistically, in the event of a good season in Formula 2, things could evolve in a natural way: “First of all, I need performances that allow me to be at the top of the championship, and then maybe they’ll give me a day in Formula 1,” added the transalpine.