Hakkinen will follow Maini

Kush Maini’s journey towards Formula 1 is experiencing an important moment. In fact, an agreement has been made official which includes Mika Hakkinen’s experience at the service of the Indian market, with the support of Indian companies. The 2000 class will be able to make use of the suggestions of the flying Finn, who has already played the role of mentor for Valtteri Bottas and can certainly help the Campos team driver on his journey just as Mark Webber did with Oscar Piastri, even if the 23 year old has not showed the same talent as the Australian.

Maini’s words

“I think that from next year my approach and that of my team will be much more structured thanks to Mika. Having a coach who takes care of your nutrition on the track and a mental coach who takes care of everything you’re going through during a race weekend will allow me to focus on riding“, this is the Indian’s comment. “I know everything Mika has achieved in this sport. The fact that he believes I can reach Formula 1 shows that we have done something good in the last 15 years. If you have Mika Hakkinen behind you, you have a huge weapon in your arsenal“.

Super excited to announce that two time formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen will be mentoring me and guiding my career from here on out. So grateful for this amazing opportunity to learn from one of the greatest in motorsport! pic.twitter.com/IQ9MM4owow — Kush Maini (@kmainiofficial) October 12, 2023

Hakkinen’s words

“I have a lot of experience working with Bottas. More recently I have been following Kush, sensing his abilities and his talent. It’s a very interesting journey to grow together, become even more of a professional driver. F1 is our goal, without forgetting the current situation in F2. I don’t think I have to put my nose into riding technique, my role will be to take advantage of the communication and network I have. These resources are very powerful when dealing with a talented young driver. I am an ambassador for Formula 1 and have been part of it since 1991. I can take this young driver to the right places at the right times“, added the two-time world champion.

India in F1

For Formula 1, India is a huge market but only minimally exploited. The Circus cars have not yet made inroads into the Asian giant, which hosted only three grand prix (from 2011 to 2013) and then disappeared from the radar of motorsports and only reappeared this year, in MotoGP. Maini would not be the first Indian driver in history to contest an F1 grand prix: before him there were Narain Karthikeyan (the only one to score points, among other things in the infamous Indianapolis race) and Karun Chandhok.