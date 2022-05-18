After the cancellation of the Sochi round, which had caused the seasonal appointments to drop to thirteen, the organizers of Formula 2 have announced the entry into the calendar of the appointment of Le Castellet.

The French round will be held over the weekend from 22 to 24 July, just before the Budapest appointment, and the drivers of the series will be present on the track as a support category for Formula 1.

For Formula 2, the event at Le Castellet is nothing new since already in 2019 the drivers of the category had given a show and on that occasion Nyck de Vries and the late Anthoine Hubert won both races of the weekend.

Anthoine Hubert, Arden Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Great satisfaction with the agreement with the managers of the French track was expressed by Bruno Michel, CEO of F2.

“Since the cancellation of an event was announced, we have worked to find a venue to replace it, taking due account of costs. Le Castellet has emerged as the best option and we are very pleased to be returning to Paul Ricard ”.

“Thanks to this addition, our calendar returns to 14 events, as announced at the beginning of the season. This means that this year we will have the record of appointments since Formula 2 was created in 2017 ”.

“It will undoubtedly be a very busy month of July for teams and riders, but it will be equally exciting for the fans and everyone involved in the series.”