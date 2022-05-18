Sochi was the indirect protagonist in today’s motoring news. If Formula 1 has announced that it will not replace the Russian Grand Prix with any other venue, the Formula 2 has just announced that it has taken the opposite path. After three years, in fact, the middle class will return to the Paul Ricard circuit. As with the other events, the F2 will also be the contour of the Formula 1 race weekend, and therefore will be staged from 22 to 24 July, immediately before the Hungaroring round.

“Since the cancellation of an event was announced we have been working to find a venue to replace it, taking due account of costs. Le Castellet was the best option and we are really looking forward to returning to the Paul Ricard”Commented Bruno Michel, CEO of F2. “Thanks to this addition, our calendar returns to 14 events, as announced at the beginning of the season. This means that this year we will have the record of appointments since Formula 2 was created in 2017. It will be a very busy month of July for teams and drivers, but it will be equally exciting for the fans and everyone involved in the championship“.