Few emotions and many poisons in the Jeddah Sprint Race of Formula 2, in a race in which only half of the laps scheduled due to the two Safety Cars decreed by the Race Direction. With regard to the latter, it should be emphasized the decision implemented during the first neutralization of the event, which turned out to be decisive in removing Dennis Hauger the possibility of concretely fighting for victory. A race, moreover, held with the absence of Cem Bolukbasi from the grid, unable to take part in the Srpint Race following the concussion found a few hours after yesterday’s accident in free practice.

The Norwegian from Prema, in any case, had made the most of his departure from pole position, maintaining the first position ahead of Williams and Iwasa, able to take advantage of a disappointing start from Hughes. However, already at the end of the first lap, the British managed to make a slight comeback, returning to the podium area in 3rd place, overtaking Iwasa. Following the maneuver of the Van Amersfoort driver, the Safety Car enters the track due to the accident in Amaury Cordeel, protagonist of an impact against the barriers in the first sector. Not even the time to resume hostilities on lap 6 and another accident occurs, this time on the starting straight, with Doohan hitting Sargeant during the restart.

The most incomprehensible event of the race, however, occurs during the lap following the impact, once again under the Safety Car regime: the Race Direction, in fact, initially communicates to the drivers to return to the pit lane behind the car. safety, with only Hauger respecting the directions unlike all the other pilots. Immediately afterwards, as number 1 exits the lane, the directors suddenly change the decision, decreeing closed the pit lane and thus imposing 10 seconds of Stop & Go to Hauger, who had previously received different indications from his team, in turn reassured by the Management twice.

At the end of this controversial episode, on lap 14 the race resumes regularly, with the final moments of the Sprint which see interesting battles for the podium: the most exciting concerns Liam Lawsonwhich conquers the stroke command after bypassing Williams and Hughes. In the meantime, as the Trident driver quickly loses positions, there is another comeback of Juri Vips, with the Estonian catching up on Jake Hughes even after the Virtual Safety Car for Armstrong’s spin. In this way, while the New Zealander of Carlin wins the victory, behind the checkered flag the Estonian of Hitech manages to overtake Hughes in extremis, thus gaining the second position. At the end of a test that will therefore cause discussion, Formula 2 is preparing for tomorrow’s appointment with the second Feature Race of the year, scheduled for 4:00 pm Italian time.

POS. PILOT TEAM TURNS TIME / WITHDRAWAL GpV 1 Liam Lawson Carlin 20 47: 55.487 2 Juri Vips Hitech 20 +3.166 1: 43.284 3 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort 20 +3.224 4 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 20 +4.846 5 Calan Williams Trident 20 +6.277 6 Richard Verschoor Trident 20 +12.121 7 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 20 +13.520 8 Ralph Boschung Campos 20 +14.454 9 Jehan Daruvala Press 20 +15.237 10 Marine Sato Virtuosi Racing 20 +16.040 11 Roy Nissany DAMS 20 +17.309 12 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz 20 +17.441 13 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport 20 +18.739 14 Frederik Dress up ART Grand Prix 20 +20.298 15 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 20 +20.569 16 Olli Caldwell Campos 20 +25.496 17 Dennis Hauger Press 20 +51.494 18 Marcus Armstrong Hitech 18 Withdrawn 19 Logan Sargeant Carlin 6 Withdrawn 20 Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 6 Withdrawn 21 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort 2 Withdrawn Cem Bolukbasi Charouz // Didn't leave