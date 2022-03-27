In a weekend full of twists, accidents, red flags and Safety Cars, the Feature Race of Jeddah fortunately took place in an atmosphere of greater sporting tranquility, in a race without interruptions that gave the joy of victory to Felipe Drugovich. The Brazilian of MP Motorsport, already author of the pole position on Friday, doubled with the success in Saudi Arabia, climbing to the most welcome top of the podium in front of Richard Verschoor, both protagonists of an impeccable performance. Third place, however, for the Indian Jehan Daruvala, who completes a comeback from 14th place with the place of honor, also taking advantage of the disaster in the Carlin pits to the detriment of Liam Lawson, winner of yesterday’s Sprint Race.
A race that started with some news communicated by the Race Direction before the start, starting with the disqualification of Hughes for technical irregularities discovered at the end of yesterday’s Sprint Race. In this way, the Van Amersfoort driver lost the 3rd place achieved precisely in favor of Drugovich. Following this penalty, the Dutch team increases their misfortunes even with the absence of the grid Amaury Cordeel; the Belgian, in fact, did not participate in the Feature due to the accident suffered in the Sprint Race, with the damage to the car that was not repaired in time by the mechanics. Three penalty positions on the grid, finally, also for Jack Doohanresponsible for the rear-end collision with Logan Sargeant after the restart from the first Safety Car yesterday.
Limited to the Feature, after an aborted start that forces the pilots to make another reconnaissance lap, the second start does not see great variations in the top positions, with Drugovich and Verschoor maintaining their respective positions and with only Armstrong initially managing to overtake Lawson for the third position, but the winner of the last Sprint who still manages to recover already at the beginning of the second round. Instead, the curse for Theo continues Pourchaire this weekend, with the French once again grappling with Technical Problems which force him to another retirement on lap 7. Two laps later, however, Drugovich inaugurates the pit stop strategies, with the Brazilian of MP Motorsport firmly maintaining his leadership even after the Verschoor tire change, returning right in front of the Dutchman. On the other hand, the work of the Carlin mechanicswhich start again Lawson even before the left front wheel was screwed on. In this way, the New Zealander is therefore forced to a bitter retirement, losing a potential 3rd place to ‘sell’ him to Daruvala after all the pit stops made. To underline the strategy of Hauger, Doohan – author of the fastest lap – and Caldwell, who only pit in the last five laps of the race, failing however to reach the goal of the podium. Who, on the other hand, is close to the top 3 is Hughes, protagonist of very fast laps but not enough to reach the Indian from Prema, who thus closes 3rd behind Verschoor and Drugovich, winner of the Feature Race after the pole position conquered on Friday.
F2 – Finish Order Feature Race GP of Saudi Arabia 2022
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TURNS
|TIME / WITHDRAWAL
|GpV
|1
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|27
|47: 41.486
|2
|Richard Verschoor
|Trident
|27
|+2.379
|3
|Jehan Daruvala
|Press
|27
|+15.358
|4
|Jake Hughes
|Van Amersfoort
|27
|+19.117
|5
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech
|27
|+20.595
|6
|Dennis Hauger
|Press
|27
|+21.071
|7
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|27
|+27.108
|8
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|27
|+28.428
|9
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuosi Racing
|27
|+28.861
|
1: 43.098
|10
|Juri Vips
|Hitech
|27
|+32.173
|11
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz
|27
|+32.647
|12
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|27
|+37.612
|13
|Calan Williams
|Trident
|27
|+38.282
|14
|Clement Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|27
|+42.370
|15
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|27
|+47.601
|16
|Olli Caldwell
|Campos
|27
|+48.706
|17
|Marine Sato
|Virtuosi Racing
|27
|+50.384
|18
|Frederik Dress up
|ART Grand Prix
|26
|Withdrawn
|19
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|10
|Withdrawn
|20
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|7
|Withdrawn
|21
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort
|//
|Didn’t leave
|22
|Cem Bolukbasi
|Charouz
|//
|Didn’t leave
Thanks to this success, and to the simultaneous misadventures of Pourchaire and Lawson, Drugovich climbs to the top of the general classification, with the aim of defending this leadership in view of the next appointment, scheduled in just under a month on the Imola track.
Top 5 Drivers Ranking after Saudi Arabian GP 2022
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|45
|2
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|34
|3
|Richard Verschoor
|Trident
|32
|4
|Juri Vips
|Hitech
|28
|5
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|25
Top 5 Team Ranking after Saudi Arabian GP 2022
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Hitech
|48
|2
|MP Motorsport
|45
|3
|Carlin
|42
|4
|Trident
|37
|5
|Press
|33
#Jeddah #Feature #Race #Drugovich #king #Arabia #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply