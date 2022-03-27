In a weekend full of twists, accidents, red flags and Safety Cars, the Feature Race of Jeddah fortunately took place in an atmosphere of greater sporting tranquility, in a race without interruptions that gave the joy of victory to Felipe Drugovich. The Brazilian of MP Motorsport, already author of the pole position on Friday, doubled with the success in Saudi Arabia, climbing to the most welcome top of the podium in front of Richard Verschoor, both protagonists of an impeccable performance. Third place, however, for the Indian Jehan Daruvala, who completes a comeback from 14th place with the place of honor, also taking advantage of the disaster in the Carlin pits to the detriment of Liam Lawson, winner of yesterday’s Sprint Race.

A race that started with some news communicated by the Race Direction before the start, starting with the disqualification of Hughes for technical irregularities discovered at the end of yesterday’s Sprint Race. In this way, the Van Amersfoort driver lost the 3rd place achieved precisely in favor of Drugovich. Following this penalty, the Dutch team increases their misfortunes even with the absence of the grid Amaury Cordeel; the Belgian, in fact, did not participate in the Feature due to the accident suffered in the Sprint Race, with the damage to the car that was not repaired in time by the mechanics. Three penalty positions on the grid, finally, also for Jack Doohanresponsible for the rear-end collision with Logan Sargeant after the restart from the first Safety Car yesterday.

Limited to the Feature, after an aborted start that forces the pilots to make another reconnaissance lap, the second start does not see great variations in the top positions, with Drugovich and Verschoor maintaining their respective positions and with only Armstrong initially managing to overtake Lawson for the third position, but the winner of the last Sprint who still manages to recover already at the beginning of the second round. Instead, the curse for Theo continues Pourchaire this weekend, with the French once again grappling with Technical Problems which force him to another retirement on lap 7. Two laps later, however, Drugovich inaugurates the pit stop strategies, with the Brazilian of MP Motorsport firmly maintaining his leadership even after the Verschoor tire change, returning right in front of the Dutchman. On the other hand, the work of the Carlin mechanicswhich start again Lawson even before the left front wheel was screwed on. In this way, the New Zealander is therefore forced to a bitter retirement, losing a potential 3rd place to ‘sell’ him to Daruvala after all the pit stops made. To underline the strategy of Hauger, Doohan – author of the fastest lap – and Caldwell, who only pit in the last five laps of the race, failing however to reach the goal of the podium. Who, on the other hand, is close to the top 3 is Hughes, protagonist of very fast laps but not enough to reach the Indian from Prema, who thus closes 3rd behind Verschoor and Drugovich, winner of the Feature Race after the pole position conquered on Friday.

F2 – Finish Order Feature Race GP of Saudi Arabia 2022

POS. PILOT TEAM TURNS TIME / WITHDRAWAL GpV 1 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 27 47: 41.486 2 Richard Verschoor Trident 27 +2.379 3 Jehan Daruvala Press 27 +15.358 4 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort 27 +19.117 5 Marcus Armstrong Hitech 27 +20.595 6 Dennis Hauger Press 27 +21.071 7 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 27 +27.108 8 Roy Nissany DAMS 27 +28.428 9 Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 27 +28.861 1: 43.098 10 Juri Vips Hitech 27 +32.173 11 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz 27 +32.647 12 Logan Sargeant Carlin 27 +37.612 13 Calan Williams Trident 27 +38.282 14 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport 27 +42.370 15 Ralph Boschung Campos 27 +47.601 16 Olli Caldwell Campos 27 +48.706 17 Marine Sato Virtuosi Racing 27 +50.384 18 Frederik Dress up ART Grand Prix 26 Withdrawn 19 Liam Lawson Carlin 10 Withdrawn 20 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 7 Withdrawn 21 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort // Didn’t leave 22 Cem Bolukbasi Charouz // Didn’t leave

Thanks to this success, and to the simultaneous misadventures of Pourchaire and Lawson, Drugovich climbs to the top of the general classification, with the aim of defending this leadership in view of the next appointment, scheduled in just under a month on the Imola track.

Top 5 Drivers Ranking after Saudi Arabian GP 2022

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 45 2 Liam Lawson Carlin 34 3 Richard Verschoor Trident 32 4 Juri Vips Hitech 28 5 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 25

Top 5 Team Ranking after Saudi Arabian GP 2022

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Hitech 48 2 MP Motorsport 45 3 Carlin 42 4 Trident 37 5 Press 33