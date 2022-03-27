The second round of the season saw the Formula 2 drivers compete on the challenging track in Jeddah, and at the end of the Saudi Arabian round it became clear that the 2022 championship is still looking for its master.

If it is true, in fact, that Liam Lawson has seemed to be the most constant driver so far, it is equally true that bad luck has affected both the New Zealander of Carlin and his direct rival Théo Pourchaire.

Lawson, after the convincing success in the Sprint Race, was forced to raise the white flag in the Sunday race due to an error in the pit determined by the lollipop attendant who started to restart when the nut of the front left was not still been screwed.

Pourchaire, on the other hand, had a decidedly uphill weekend since free practice when he crashed violently against the barriers, only to be unable to play his chances for pole in qualifying when the engine of his ART Grand Prix went up in smoke. Even worse the result of the Feature Race for the Frenchman ended with a sad retirement in the pits due to transmission problems. Total loot for Théo: zero points. A disaster.

F2, Jeddah Grand Prix: Drugovich mocked everyone in qualifying

As per tradition, the twists and turns in Jeddah came right from qualifying. On this occasion, three red flags were displayed that complicated the plans of teams and drivers. The first two interruptions were caused by Sargeant, finished on the wall, and by Théo Pourchaire, as said, stopped with the engine on fire, while the last was decreed for a reconnaissance of the medical car on the track.

Only a few drivers managed to get back on the track when the session was just over 4 minutes away and Felipe Drugovich stood out with a perfect lap. The Brazilian of the MP Motorsport team made the most of the new tire to stop the chronometer at a time of 1’40”642, trimming 2 tenths to a Richard Verschoor, true flagship of the Trident team and 6 tenths to a Jack Doohan who was then disqualified because in the your car has not found the minimum amount of fuel required.

“I think the lap time was much lower than I thought. In the first sector, I didn’t look at the dashboard to see if I was going well or not and I only thought about pushing for the whole attempt, ”said polesitter Drugovich.

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I was under a lot of pressure because until then I had the fifteenth time and I knew I needed a clean try. Fortunately, I didn’t find it busy and our strategy of waiting until the last paid off ”.

“Mentally it was a very difficult session. I prayed that a fourth red flag would not be displayed during my attempt. This is a track where it is very difficult to put together a perfect lap. I’m really happy”.

F2, Jeddah Grand Prix: chaos reigns in the Sprint Race

Even the first race of the weekend was not free from confusion, both on the track and in the direction of the race. Dennis Hauger lined up in first position on the grid thanks to numerous penalties after qualifying.

The Prema team driver made a perfect start unlike Jake Hughes, but the battle on the track was neutralized already on the second lap due to the Cordeel crash which required the intervention of the safety car.

At the restart, which took place on the sixth lap, there was a violent clash between Sargeant and Doohan, with the Australian of the Virtuosi team who hit the American’s Carlin in the rear due to a serious error of judgment when all the cars were still lined up before the restart.

The safety car was thus forced to intervene again, but in this moment the race direction made a mess that ended up clearly penalizing Dennis Hauger. In fact, the PREMA wall was notified to drive down the pit lane as there were two tractors on the track to remove the crashed single-seaters.

The engineers of the Italian team asked for confirmation twice and in both cases they received an affirmative answer. When Hauger, however, entered the pit lane, the pit lane was suddenly closed with the result that the Norwegian slipped from first to twelfth place having not been imitated by the rest of the group.

As if that weren’t enough for Hauger, the mockery also arrived. The 2021 F3 champion was in fact punished with a 10-second stop and go just for entering the pit lane when the lane was closed.

Immediately after the race, the Italian team lodged a complaint against the commissioners’ decision, but the protest was rejected.

At the restart, it was Lawson who took command of the operations bypassing Hughes on the eighteenth passage and then passing undisturbed under the checkered flag, while behind him the fight between the English of Van Amersfoort Racing and Juri Vips with the Estonian was heated good at making the most of the traction coming out of the last corner and the advantage offered by the DRS to mock Hughes in the photo finish and get on the second step of the podium.

Lawson’s victory was also the result of an intelligent strategic choice. The New Zealander, in fact, opted to mount the medium Pirelli at the start. A risky move, especially considering the few laps covered under the green flag, but proved to be a winner due to the sudden collapse of the soft costs to Hughes and Van Amersfoort Racing, the first success in the category.

Race 1 winner Liam Lawson, Carlin on the podium Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“A good 70% of the race was about survival,” said Lawson at the end of the Sprint Race. “At the second restart I was in third place and I was able to conquer the top in a few laps. The car was really fast and I have to thank the Carlin team for the excellent work they did ”.

For Hughes the insult was double because several hours after the conclusion of the Sprint Race his car failed the technical checks due to excessive wear on the bottom. The disqualification of the Englishman thus allowed Felipe Drugovich to inherit the trophy reserved for the third classified.

Once again, as already seen in Bahrain, Ayumu Iwasa has come to light. The Japanese rookie was one of the protagonists of the opening bars and never pulled back when it came to fighting wheel to wheel with rivals, but the exceptional circumstances – which in Jeddah become normality – made him slide up to seventh place. .

F2, Jeddah Grand Prix: Hauger furious

Dennis Hauger is undoubtedly one of the disappointed on Saturday. The incredible confusion created by the race management, which first communicated the transit of the single-seaters in the pit lane and then changed their mind shortly after, cost the PREMA team driver the chance to fight for the first success in the category.

“I made a good start from pole and I tried to get a bit of a margin in the first laps without pushing 100%,” said the Norwegian. “The first restart was not one of the best, but I managed to stay in the lead. Then the safety car got back on track and what happened was frustrating ”.

“We had the confirmation from the graphic management that we would have to go through the pit lane. We did this and received a penalty for following the directions. It seems a bit unfair, especially because I lost the chance to fight for my first win in F2 ”.

Of course, it must be said that Hauger – unlike the rivals behind him – did not take into due consideration the luminous panels that signaled the actual closure of the pit lane, but in this affair only one race direction is to blame for nothing. lucid in the management of events.

F2, Jeddah Grand Prix: Drugovich in the monotony of the Feature Race

What surprised most in the Jeddah Feature Race was the sheer and unpredictable linearity of the second race of the weekend. Race management was not forced to intervene even with a virtual safety car and the drivers were able to tackle the planned 27 laps without any particular unforeseen events other than those related to practically no degradation of the medium compounds.

To impose himself, and thus put the icing on the cake to a convincing weekend, was Felipe Drugovich. The Brazilian of MP Motorsport, after starting from pole, suffered in the initial stages due to a management of the Pirelli soft which was not optimal, but he then redeemed himself clearly once the obligatory stop was made.

Mounted on the medium tires Drugovich managed to hold off a Richard Verschoor who once again confirmed himself as the best purchase made by the Trident team. Constant, precise, fast, the Dutchman is finally allowing the Italian team to shine in Formula 2 after the successes achieved in Formula 3.

Verschoor tried to mock Drugovich with the overcut by deciding to enter the pits to mount the average on lap 10, a round after the Brazilian, but the choice did not pay off. The second step of the podium, however, was greeted with satisfaction by the Trident men who know they have in their hands an excellent finalizer of their hard work.

“I’m super happy with the result, I couldn’t have asked for more” declared an enthusiastic Drugovich at the end of the race. “Pole position, a podium yesterday and a victory today. Now I’m leading the championship after a perfect weekend ”.

Jehan Daruvala smiles too. The PREMA Indian was the author of a solid race all in comeback from the rear and facilitated by an excellent strategy decided by the team that allowed him to finish in third place. Without the disaster in qualifying, perhaps the Indian would have been in the game for the win …

Jehan Daruvala, Prema Racing, Calan Williams, Trident Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Finally, the first points scored by Dennis Hauger at the end of a convincing Feature Race should be noted. The Norwegian started with a medium compound and managed the tires in the best possible way, managing to lap at decidedly competitive times.

The pit to mount the soft Pirelli was made when there were only 5 laps to go. A gamble, that of PREMA, which did not pay. Perhaps the Italian team was waiting for a safety car that never entered, but the sixth place obtained by Hauger gives morale, especially after the controversial race direction on Saturday.

At the end of the second round of the championship the classification sees Felipe Drugovich in the lead with 45 points followed by Lawson at 34 and Richard Verschoor third with only two points behind the New Zealander.

Théo Pourchaire’s unsuccessful joke cost dearly to the Frenchman of the ART Grand Prix who slipped from first to fifth place behind Juri Vips as well.

Formula 2 is now taking a month off and will be back on track in April on the splendid Imola track.